CHEYENNE — All of the defendants involved in the University of Wyoming Kappa Kappa Gamma civil lawsuit filed motions Tuesday to dismiss the case in federal district court.
This comes nearly four months after seven anonymous sorority members originally filed a complaint against Kappa Kappa Gamma, Fraternal Council President Mary Pat Rooney, Kappa Kappa Building Co. and Artemis Langford, the first transgender woman accepted into the sorority. The plaintiffs were seeking direct relief from the defendants for reasons spanning the alleged breach of their fiduciary duties, violating bylaws, standing rules and policies of the sorority and the actions of Langford outlined in the 70-page complaint.
Although the remedies requested and details of the complaint remain the same in the lawsuit, sorority members were required to reveal their identities to move forward with the case in April. Jalyn Westernbroek, Hannah Holtmeier, Allison Coghan, Grace Choate, Madeline Ramar and Megan Kosar filed an amended complaint with their Cheyenne attorneys, and one unnamed sorority member dropped out.
Their grievance was with the process of Langford’s acceptance and the alleged negative impact it had on the sorority as a “single-sex organization for women.”
“Now, Langford — a man who claims to be a woman because he thinks he knows how women should behave — has been brought into Plaintiffs’ sorority house,” according to the amended complaint. “The Fraternity Council has betrayed the central purpose and mission of Kappa Kappa Gamma, by conflating the experience of being a woman with the experience of men engaging in behavior generally associated with women.”
However, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Fraternal Council President Mary Pat Rooney and Kappa Kappa Building Co. filed their own motion to dismiss the amended complaint on the grounds the court lacks subject-matter jurisdiction over the company, lacks personal jurisdiction over Rooney and “the amended complaint fails to state a claim upon which the court can grant relief.”
“Rather than accept the results of their chapter’s decision to admit Langford, Plaintiffs bring sorority recruitment to this Court and ask that it declare her membership void ab initio,” the introduction of the memorandum of support stated. “Plaintiffs believe that Langford and anyone else who is not biologically born female should be ineligible for membership in Kappa.”
Their attorneys use nearly 30 pages of case law to back up the dismissal request and describe the complaint as “rife with false, inflammatory allegations that do not relate to the claims plaintiffs’ assert.” They argue that when putting aside the plaintiffs’ statements of “opinion and irrelevant allegations,” they fail to set for a cognizable legal chain.
According to the defendants, no Kappa bylaw defines who qualifies as a “woman,” and the sorority has allowed transgender women to qualify for membership since 2015 — before the plaintiffs sought membership. It also mirrors 25 other national and international sororities that are part of the National Panhellenic Conference, and KKG has shared its policy with collegiate chapters.
They said if the plaintiffs disagree with the sorority’s inclusionary position, they could effect change in a position or resign their membership in the organization. But defendants state they can’t have the court define the sorority’s membership for them.
“Plaintiffs are asking this Court to decide who can and who cannot join a private fraternal organization. They implore this Court not only to void Langford’s membership, but also to prohibit any transgender woman from joining Kappa. Plaintiffs request the Court to insert itself into this controversial political debate and declare that a private organization can only interpret the term ‘woman’ using Plaintiffs’ exclusionary definition of biologically born females.”
The defendants said in the memorandum of support that they recognized there are difficult issues that some courts will have to face as they assess legislation and policies affecting transgender people, but “the court need not wade into that controversy here; it can simply dismiss plaintiffs’ claims for being legally defective without entering the political fray.”
In a separate filing Tuesday, Langford and her Jackson attorney, Rachel Berkness, put forward a motion to dismiss the case with prejudice for “failure to state a claim under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6), lack of standing and violation of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 8.”
“Plaintiffs believe they have brought a case that ‘presents, for what appears to be the first time, the question whether the word ‘woman’ includes a transgender woman,’” the memorandum in support of the motion to dismiss starts off. “Plaintiffs are wrong. Instead, they bring college gossip before this court and rehash stale boogeyman stories used to vilify the LGBTQ+ community for ages.
“Rumors such as these are not new and not unique to Ms. Langford. Plaintiffs simply follow an old playbook.”
The memorandum states that the “square peg tales being spread about Ms. Langford on campus does not fit into the round holes of a breach of contract or shareholder action for decision by this court.” The plaintiffs failed to state a claim against Langford and seek no relief from her, just that the court order her membership in the sorority and any other future transgender members be void.
Berkness outlines their arguments past failing to state a claim against Langford and lack of standing, and extends 16 pages from violations to Rule 8 requiring each allegation be “simple, concise and direct” and not bury “material allegations in a morass of irrelevancies,” to how the plaintiffs have “interfered with the judicial process by using this court as a soapbox.”
When it came to Rule 8, the memorandum cites significant case law and how the defendants “incorporate very few of their factual allegations into their causes of actions.” Examples were “insulting jabs at Ms. Langford’s physical appearance, allegations from unrelated lawsuits, Langford’s GPA and a reference to her singing a Christmas carol at a party.
“A litigant may not file a complaint that should more appropriately be labeled a press release, but that is precisely what has been done here,” according to the defendants’ argument. “Plaintiffs’ amended complaint rambles on for 65 pages with details plaintiffs overwhelmingly did not see fit to incorporate into any causes of action. Dismissal is appropriate.”
They also cite how Langford has suffered overwhelming prejudice, as well as accuse the plaintiffs and their counsel of using the court to bully the defendant, spread misinformation and gain recognition and to fundraise.
“Ms. Langford exemplifies the best of what a Wyoming woman is,” Berkness concluded. “Yet she has been dragged before this court to defend herself against claims which do not require any party to name her personally or to wield repackaged versions of the same vicious rumors that have been used to vilify the transgender community for ages. Kappa Kappa Gamma openly accepted transgender members before any Plaintiff chose to join the sorority, yet they now ask this court to take away Ms. Langford’s seat at the table.
“Plaintiffs’ amended complaint is an abuse of this process and should be dismissed with prejudice.”
No response to the motions for dismissal has been filed by the plaintiffs.