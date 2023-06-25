CHEYENNE — Wyoming Department of Education defendants in a records request lawsuit deny withholding or directing any other person at the state agency to withhold records connected to an event held by former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.
They made the statement in affidavits and disclosures filed in Laramie County District Court before the deadline June 15, which included information concerning “the public records search that was conducted, to include search terms, the databases searched and the records produced.”
The Wyoming Department of Education has never commented on the litigation, and the affidavits are one of the first looks at how officials view the situation and whether or not the records requests were upheld.
Plaintiffs George Powers and Rodger McDaniel have until June 30 to file any objections to the defendants’ affidavits and disclosures, as they push to receive all materials produced while planning and organizing an anti-sexualization conference held by Schroeder at the end of October. The two Cheyenne residents made their first public records request before the event took place and have been in back-and-forth communications with the state agency since then.
Due to the belief WDE failed to provide the records in a timely and complete manner under the Wyoming Public Records Act, they filed a complaint and petition for access to public records March 3 against the Wyoming Department of Education, Chief Communications Officer Linda Finnerty and former State Superintendent Schroeder.
A hearing to show cause was held at the beginning of June, where deadlines and the process moving forward was discussed.
The filing deadlines for affidavits, objections to affidavits and disclosures and a filing brief on the scope of damages were established in an order June 6.
Both Finnerty and Schroeder filed affidavits explaining their process for retrieving the documents, as did Wyoming Department of Enterprise Technology Services systems technologist Austin Scott.
Initial request
Finnerty confirmed she was the designated public records person for WDE, and her duties included receiving public records requests, identifying records under their custody and control, reviewing responsive records to determine whether they were subject to disclosure under the Public Records Act, and making them available.
She said she received a public records request from McDaniel on Oct. 20 and started identifying responsive records and asking officials in the agency such as Schroeder, Former Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Chad Auer and chief officers and their staff.
Chief Operations Officer Trent Carroll and Chief Academic Officer Shelby Hammel reported being unaware of any records in their or their staffs’ custody, and Finnerty asked Schroeder if department funding was being used to fund the appearance of a guest speaker. He said it was not, and Auer responded it was not, as well.
Finnerty requested the Department of Enterprise Technology Services then conduct a search of all of WDE’s emails, which has been included in exhibits provided to the court. The returned search results consisted of 90 emails within the scope of the search terms. Finnerty walked through the steps of evaluating the request and reviewing the email records.
“In the case of Mr. McDaniel’s October 20 request, the only records that I identified as responsive but not subject to disclosure were two emails that contained attorney-client communications,” according to Finnerty.
She then provided the email records to McDaniel on Nov. 10 and told him that she had to withhold two emails with the Attorney General’s Office. She said he never questioned it.
Next, she said she was aware Schroeder had been organizing the press event and arranged with him to retrieve relevant text messages from his state-issued mobile device. The texts were accessed and downloaded by a WDE employee, and the ones that were identified allegedly exceeded the Oct. 20 request because “it included messages that occurred after the public records request was submitted. There was not a reasonable way to limit the search by date.”
The department provided text messages Nov. 23, and Powers allegedly demanded more answers to his questions from Schroeder and Finnerty.
“I did not then, and do not now, consider Mr. Powers’s demands for answers to be public records requests because he never asked for records,” the affidavit states. “As I understand the Wyoming Public Records Act, it requires only that agencies provide records, not that they are required to answer questions posed to them by any member of the public. As a result, I did not conduct any additional searches as a result of Mr. Powers’s questions.”
Requests continue
A second letter was sent by McDaniel in December, and Finnerty stated she did request records on additional subjects, which she considered an expansion of his original October request. She followed up with department officials again, who said they were unaware of any records.
But she was aware that “Mr. Schroeder sometimes has difficulty using technology.” She made an appointment in mid-December to help him identify and transfer responsive emails and texts from his personal devices with a staff member.
“On the day of and shortly before the appointment with Mr. Schroeder and Ms. Smith, Mr. Schroeder visited me in person and said that he was not sure he would be providing records from his personal account and device,” she said. “Consequently, I canceled the scheduled appointment.”
This didn’t stop her from submitting new search terms to ETS to apply to WDE emails, and 127 records were identified as a result. She followed the same process as before, before being notified Dec. 30 by Schroeder that he would not provide records from his personal account for them to disclose to McDaniel.
“I am not aware of any process or method by which I can compel the Superintendent of Public Instruction — who is head of the Department of Education — to give me records for disclosure,” Finnerty said.
On Jan. 1, Finnerty sent the records she had identified and reviewed from the department and sent them in. The next day Schroeder’s term of office ended, and “from that point on, the department did not have custody and control of any records in his possession.”
She got a letter from both Powers and McDaniel after these documents were sent but said the letter didn’t include any new requests and only complained about the inadequacy of disclosures made in response to their request and letter in the fall. She decided to look at other areas where there may be responsive records or individuals.
Payments for the event
She spoke with the superintendent’s administrative assistant, Penny Rodriguez, and asked whether she had possession of or had seen any additional records connected to the event.
“Ms. Rodriguez informed me that she had originally paid for airfare and lodging for some speakers attending the October 25 press event, and that the department had received checks to reimburse the state for those expenses,” according to Finnerty. “This was the first time I realized that the department had paid out funds in connection with the event.”
She retrieved Rodriguez’s purchasing card records and copies of the checks, and she recognized she had signed the assistant’s purchasing card statements prior to the event.
“When I reviewed them before signing, I was looking for accuracy in her paperwork to ensure each expense was documented,” Finnerty said. “I was unaware at the time that the individuals for whom Ms. Rodriguez made flight and lodging payments were associated with the October 25 event.”
Finnerty sent these records to McDaniel and Powers in February and received several additional records through legal counsel while current litigation was pending. They identified text messages and emails between officials and the personal cell of Rodriguez, which were provided in May.
“Finally, in preparing for the hearing set for June 1, 2023, it became apparent that expanding the date range for an email search may yield more records about which plaintiffs complain that they have not received,” she said. “Although it arguably goes beyond the original October 20, 2022 request, I re-submitted a search to ETS with the expanded date range on May 18, 2023.”
The search returned 1,022 records, of which 726 were non-responsive. She reviewed and authorized the rest to be sent to the plaintiffs.
Communications have been exchanged and an additional search was offered, but the plaintiffs have not suggested additional search terms or submitted any more records requests.
“As far as I can determine, I have no records in my custody or control responsive to either Mr. McDaniel’s October 20 request or December 2 public records requests that have not been provided,” Finnerty concluded in her affidavit. “I have never withheld or directed any other person at the department to withhold records or instructed that they should not disclose records in the department’s custody and control.”
Superintendent’s process
Former State Superintendent Schroeder ended his affidavit with the same two statements but included his own process for the records requests.
He confirmed he hosted the press conference to raise awareness and address the problem of the sexualization of school children, and he became aware of the records requests after the first one by McDaniel on Oct. 20.
Schroeder was aware that software was installed on his state-issued mobile device to extract relevant text messages, and Finnerty would arrange for the search of the department’s emails without his participation. He stated he didn’t review the department’s records before they were disclosed, and he did not direct Finnerty to “redact, hide or otherwise withhold any records.”
He also said he does not consider any of the email exchanges between Powers and himself records requests because he didn’t ask for records, only answers to questions.
When it came to what was considered requests, Schroeder walked through the process taken by the department and his decision to decline to provide records from his personal account and device. It wasn’t until mid-March that he decided to participate after he received counsel from the attorney general’s office, in which he located and provided public records from his personal account.
This included emails and text messages with state representatives and senators, public speakers at the event and WDE officials. Only one brief text message exchange was redacted for attorney-client communications.
As Schroeder continued to hand over records, he said Powers sent an email to Schroeder’s attorney in May and “accused me of, among other things, using my son Bruce’s mail account.”
“Mr. Powers also implied that I withheld — or outright accused me of withholding — other records, specifically handouts at the October 25 press conference and an ‘update’ referred to him in a text from Ms. Finnerty,” Schroeder stated.
A letter was sent out in response to those accusations, and otherwise no additional searches have been done at the request of the plaintiffs.
Systems technologist’s approach
The third affidavit filed by the defendants didn’t come from an official, but rather a systems technologist who was directed to find the records. Scott has held the position since Sept. 20, 2022, and as an administrator of the executive branch email service, he has access and is allowed to search for emails on request.
He searches for terms using a product called Google Vault and can include the first MB of text and attachments of users, confidential messages, drafts or the header and subject of messages. It doesn’t include the content of the messages, linked files, messages sent through other Google services or dynamic content.
He received a request Oct. 21 to complete for the department and said he doesn’t have a record of the precise search he ran in Google Vault, nor does he recall performing that search. But he gave a list of the most likely search query he would have drafted at the time.
The same statement was made regarding the requests Dec. 9 and 14, but with a different suggestion for what he would have searched.
However, he changed the details regarding his statement on the final search May 18. He said he did not “have record of the precise searches that I ran in Google Vault, nor do I recall performing the searches in sufficient detail to recall the exact queries.”
“I provided the responses to these queries to Linda Finnerty shortly after running the searches,” he concluded. “The query results are stored in a personal storage table file format, sometimes referred to as a PST format.”
Powers and McDaniel have until the end of the month to respond, but told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that “plaintiffs dispute many of the statements contained in these affidavits and will be filing objections on or before June 30 in accordance with the Court’s order.”