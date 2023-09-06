CAPP rainbow

The pot of at the end of the rainbow might be filled with water instead of gold, as is the water tank on Pilot Hill in east Laramie. Protection of the city and county’s water supply will move forward in September as planners look at the boundaries of the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan.

Drawing or redrawing boundaries will be the next step in efforts to protect the Casper Aquifer.

Earlier this summer, the city of Laramie and Albany County approved the new Casper Aquifer Protection Plan (CAPP). Setting the new boundaries will start the process of implementing the plan.

