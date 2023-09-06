Drawing or redrawing boundaries will be the next step in efforts to protect the Casper Aquifer.
Earlier this summer, the city of Laramie and Albany County approved the new Casper Aquifer Protection Plan (CAPP). Setting the new boundaries will start the process of implementing the plan.
The plan was created to continue maintaining what the plan calls a “world class aquifer.” The aquifer supplies more than half of the drinking water for Laramie residents and all the water to nearby Albany County residents.
The CAPP describes the land area above the aquifer and makes suggestions for regulations to protect the water below. These regulations address issues including zoning, types of septic systems or well construction.
For county residents, the north, east and south boundaries of the protected area will remain the same, explained David Gertsch, Albany County planner.
The county is looking at two different western lines, Gertsch said. One follows property boundaries and section lines and another tied more closely to the presence of Satanka Shale, a rock formation that provides a protective layer over the aquifer.
The selection of the line begins at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission and can take three to six months.
“Once we determine that line, then the plan is to determine who those folks are, and provide notice to them to let them know what is going on,” Gertsch said. “The first step is the line, and after that we’ll look at the other things that were recommended in the new aquifer protection plan.”
If the boundary is moved, property owners will be subject to regulations that are now in place. Changes in regulations, including improvements to septic systems or changes in land use, will be handled in separate meetings during the next year.
Those changes will be subject to approval by the Albany County Commissioners. A similar process is being followed by the city of Laramie.
“What we approve would only apply in the county, city would only apply in the city. Neither has the right to veto the others’ regulations,” Gertsch said.
Though the city and county planners share the same protection plan, each has to follow its own procedures for establishing boundaries and regulations, said Derek Teini, city planning manager.
City residents in the CAPP are looking at a similar timeline to Albany County’s expected schedule.
“When we change codes or regulations we have to go through the respective bodies, either the county or the city,” Teini said. “For instance, if the plan has a recommendation, which it does, to modify the boundary for the aquifer protection area, the city will do our part, which is modify the line within the city and the county will presumably do their part, which is to do the line outside, in the county.”
For city residents in the zone, Teini does not expect a big impact from the boundary changes. For example, site inspections, recommended by the CAPP for wells or septic tanks, are not needed on city properties, as they are served by city sewer and water.
“Adding trees, a new shed, if they put an addition on their house, they’re not going through the site specific inspection process. Largely for the city, it’s not going to have much effect,” he said.
Zoning changes, which may determine how a property can be used, will be determined after the boundary is drawn. The impact on landowners depends on many factors, Teini said. These include the location of the property within the CAPP boundaries, and whether or not the land’s features make the aquifer vulnerable.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters