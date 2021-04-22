In case it hasn’t attracted your attention, since the previous week the Laramie Boomerang has been running an ad notifying readers of a fun promotion, “Mom Match,” which kicked off this past Sunday, April 18.
To play, we ask that you send a close-up of yourself, and a separate photo of your daughter. Then we arrange the photos of mothers into one column and daughters onto another column. When there are enough entries, readers will be challenged to match the daughter’s photo to the mother’s photo.
So, keep an eye out for further instructions in the next several days and weeks.