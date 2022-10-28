Election 2022 bug

CASPER — Republican nominee for state superintendent of public instruction Megan Degenfelder was at Natrona County’s school board meeting on Monday to weigh in on the district’s book controversy, saying the books at issue aren’t appropriate for children.

But Degenfelder also stressed that she supported local control and said the decision on library books lies with school boards.

