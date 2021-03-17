Because of the record-setting snowfall in Cheyenne, delivery of the Laramie Boomerang will continue to be delayed. Rest assured that we at the Boomerang are striving to deliver its newspapers as soon as we can. At this time the estimate is newspaper delivery will not be until Thursday, at which time our carriers will also include the Sunday and Wednesday editions.
We apologize for the inconvenience, but it is a necessity to insure the people who deliver the paper from Cheyenne, as well as our local carrier force, is safe, which means roads are cleaned up and open in order for papers to be delivered.
In the interim, we recommend readers turn to the e-edition, as well as visit the website (laramieboomerang.com) and/or our Facebook page (facebook/laramieboomerang). For the present, the paywall has been taken down is our understanding.
Again, our sincerest apologies.