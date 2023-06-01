State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

 Randy Runtsch

SHERIDAN — Signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon March 6, 2019, Wyoming House Bill 0171 — sometimes referred to as the ‘farm bill’ — allows persons or entities to apply for licenses through the Wyoming Department of Agriculture to farm and sell hemp products. One byproduct of the ability to grow and sell hemp in Wyoming is the introduction of delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as delta-8 THC.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, delta-8 THC is a psychoactive substance found in the Cannabis-sativa plant, of which marijuana and hemp are two varieties. Delta-8 THC occurs naturally in cannabis plants, albeit in insignificant amounts — concentrated amounts of delta-8 are typically manufactured from hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus