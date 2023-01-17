Laramie Roe v. Wade demonstration-Sherwood

Wyoming Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, addresses a crowd gathered along Grand Avenue in front of the Albany County Courthouse on June 24, 2022, demonstrating in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of the 1973 Roe. v. Wade decision.

CHEYENNE — House Minority Floor Leader Mike Yin hopes to repeal the trigger abortion ban with his abortion-amendments bill during the general session.

The Teton County lawmaker filed House Bill 117 last week, which was co-sponsored by four fellow Democrats from across the state. Reps. Karlee Provenza and Trey Sherwood of Laramie were joined by Sens. Mike Gierau of Jackson and Chris Rothfuss of Laramie in their support of the bill and were among the minority to vote against the abortion prohibition legislation passed last budget session.

