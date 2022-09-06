The Laramie Police Department celebrated two milestones during a Friday ceremony.
Laramie Police Chief Dale Stalder retired after more than 13 years leading the department. Matthew Leibovitz, a detective in the LPD Investigation Division, was promoted to sergeant.
“It's been 42 years, two months and two days since Dale Stalder started his career in law enforcement,” Steven Morgan, dispatch administrator, wrote in a summary of Stalder’s career. “Since that time, he's been a patrolman, motorcycle cop, crime prevention specialist, sergeant, LARC (911) commander and chief.
“After today, he will no longer be the most senior officer on the local police force.”
Stalder began his tenure in Laramie on July 4, 1980, working on his own during July 4 and Laramie Jubilee Days celebrations.
Morgan noted that Stalder recently reflected on how much things have changed in 42 years, including more extensive training and a physical and psychological pre-employment screening for officers.
Stalder saw that the Critical Incident Team better prepares officers for de-escalating situations when dealing with mental illness and other high stress issues, Morgan wrote. A response to stress has been a priority in the latter part of Stalder’s career as he worked with Albany County’s mental health board to determine the best alternate or co-responses for calls responding to mental illness.
Equipment also has changed. In the early 1980s, LPD squads ranged from AMC Matadors to Chevy Citations. Morgan noted that the latter proved to be unsuitable for police work.
Other equipment changes include less-lethal forms of force such as Tasers, "OC" spray and an assortment nonlethal firearms.
Also during Stalder’s tenure, new technology allowed the installation of in-vehicle computers for quicker data collection and recall, Morgan noted.
Laramie was one of the first departments in Wyoming to implement body-worn cameras. Technology also has been widely used in Laramie to improve 911 and dispatching capabilities, including a location service called RapidSOS.
Promotion
The department's newest sergeant, Matthew Leibovitz, has been with the LPD since August 2007.
Leibovitz has held many positions in the LPD, including a task force officer with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and was most recently assigned as a detective.