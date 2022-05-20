A barn on Fort Sanders Road near Mountain Cement Co. caught fire Wednesday morning, causing some damage to the building.

Albany County Fire District 1, Laramie Fire Department and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene at 8:08 a.m., and reported the fire to be controlled by 8:20 a.m., according to a Fire Department press release.

The fire was caused by a heat lamp that was being used to warm ducks and chickens, said Laramie Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss. The lamp was located near plywood and bedding in a trailer next to the barn.

Two fire trucks responded to the scene. The blaze was contained to the barn and did not cause any injuries to residents or first responders.

Heat lamps have caused multiple fires over the years, Hotchkiss said. When using heat lamps, people should be sure to keep them away from combustible material.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus