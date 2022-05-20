...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central, south-central and southeast
Wyoming and panhandle Nebraska. This includes Cheyenne,
Laramie, Rawlins, Douglas, Kimball, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and the Laramie Valley
including Arlington, Elk Mountain, and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until Noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may become hazardous due to icy, snow covered
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A barn on Fort Sanders Road near Mountain Cement Co. caught fire Wednesday morning, causing some damage to the building.
Albany County Fire District 1, Laramie Fire Department and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene at 8:08 a.m., and reported the fire to be controlled by 8:20 a.m., according to a Fire Department press release.
The fire was caused by a heat lamp that was being used to warm ducks and chickens, said Laramie Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss. The lamp was located near plywood and bedding in a trailer next to the barn.
Two fire trucks responded to the scene. The blaze was contained to the barn and did not cause any injuries to residents or first responders.
Heat lamps have caused multiple fires over the years, Hotchkiss said. When using heat lamps, people should be sure to keep them away from combustible material.