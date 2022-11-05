Draft legislation to create deregulated “industrial power zones” to attract large electric power-consuming clients such as crypto-currency miners failed to gain support from the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee last week.

The Industrial power zones measure would allow for zones on state-owned lands that are deregulated. That means industrial power consumers in those zones would pay only for direct costs and not help subsidize the larger power delivery system, as is the practice in a regulated market.

