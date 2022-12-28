Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto

Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

ROCK SPRINGS — Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party.

Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo Trace Kentucky bourbon topping and pitched its natural fit with any Christmas dinner. But when the 15 or so Democrats milling about a corner of Bitter Creek Brewing failed to bid big bucks, she cut to the chase.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus