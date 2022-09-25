CHEYENNE — Despite the stated concerns of the lawyer who is likely to be Wyoming’s next sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives, lawyers who oppose her campaign rhetoric said in interviews they have not filed a complaint with the State Bar.
In an unusual move on Thursday, Republican Harriet Hageman herself released an eight-page letter a few dozen fellow attorneys had privately sent to her. In doing so, the would-be politician’s campaign said the informal group of lawyers from throughout the state had “barely disguised their threat to file a bar complaint against Hageman if she does not stop exercising her 1st Amendment right to free speech.”
The free speech in question dealt with election security. At an Aug. 3 event in Casper, the hometown newspaper reported Hageman said the election was “rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get reelected.” What “happened in 2020 is a travesty. It should never happen again. We need to make sure our elections are free and fair,” Hageman also said, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.
In response, attorneys, many of them Republicans and all licensed to practice in Wyoming, sent Hageman their Sept. 12 letter. “We believe your comments about a rigged election were not supportive of the Rule of Law, have contributed to destabilizing our democratic institutions, and were inconsistent with our collective duties as members of the Wyoming bar,” the group contended in their correspondence.
According to the Wyoming State Bar, “it is professional misconduct for a lawyer to” take actions that would include “conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.” The Wyoming Rules of Professional Conduct was cited by the lawyers.
Although many signatories to the letter did not respond to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s questions Thursday and Friday, those who did said they had no plans to make a formal complaint about Hageman’s conduct to the bar association.
No formal grievance?
The lawyers said they had not heard their fellow correspondents voice any further plans, either.
“It was my understanding that there was no intention” by these couple-dozen legal experts “that it ripen” into a disciplinary proceeding “or be converted into a formal grievance,” said Stuart Day, a GOP member of the group from Casper. “It was just intended as a communication from the people who signed to her, raising our concerns as set forth in that letter. I am not aware of anyone who intends or plans to file a bar grievance in this regard.”
“Others who signed it may disagree and take a different position,” cautioned Day. He is a shareholder of the Cheyenne-based Williams, Porter, Day and Neville P.C. law firm.
Even though members of the bar and of its current leadership roster were among the Hageman letter’s backers, they were described as having written in their personal capacity. They were not thought to be representing the association.
“I didn’t do this from any association with the bar. This was my personal undertaking. I don’t represent the bar association” in this endeavor, said Anna Reeves Olson, who works at the Park Street Law Office in Casper. She is also the Wyoming State Bar’s president-elect.
Another letter signer is President Christopher H. Hawks of Hawks & Associates in Jackson. Reeves Olson said her understanding was that others active in the bar, including Hawks, also were writing only for themselves. Hawks did not reply to messages seeking comment.
Discussion sought
“We wanted to just have an informal discussion with her and tell her we were concerned about her statements and how that might conflict with the Wyoming Rules of Professional Conduct,” said Reeves Olson about Hageman.
Reeves Olson was described as among the more involved contributors to the effort. So was Bill Schwartz in Jackson. He is founding partner of Ranck & Schwartz LLC, and he did not reply to a request for comment.
A former Wyoming attorney general, Pat Crank also signed on. He is a shareholder at Crank Legal Group P.C. in Cheyenne. At least one former judge appears to be listed: Tim Day from Jackson. Tim Day and Crank did not comment.
Like others the WTE queried, Reeves Olson said she first heard of Hageman’s response to the letter by reading the statement posted Thursday on the candidate’s campaign website. Hageman’s campaign did not respond to two emails seeking comment.
“We just saw the news release,” said Reeves Olson. “We would have liked a personal response, but we never got one.”
Hageman contended the letter “appears to be part of a larger national collusive effort by leftists and political insiders to target Republican lawyers who have concerns about the 2020 election.” Those involved in the effort said this was not the case.
Hageman said the65project.com may have provided “the template for the letter.” On its website, this organization refers to Trump-allied lawyers having “filed 65 lawsuits across the swing states to overturn the legitimate election results.” The 65 Project, which did not comment, says it “will work to hold accountable the lawyers who raise fraudulent claims to overturn legitimate elections results.”
No outside entities played any role in the document given to Hageman, participants said. The only people who contributed text to it were those who signed it, said Reeves Olson. “We drafted every word.” She added that anyone who did research to inform the effort also was listed as a signatory.
Bar rules
Under current rules, whether Hageman is the subject of any complaints to the bar, or even if the association is investigating her, is not information that is publicly revealed, said the bar’s staff head.
Such information would become public about a particular legal practitioner only if the group’s Office of Bar Counsel itself lodges a complaint with the Board of Professional Responsibility. The Wyoming Supreme Court has the final say on any disciplinary action.
When the Office of Bar Counsel does seek to investigate an allegation of unprofessional conduct, in most cases the move comes following the filing of a formal complaint by a stakeholder, said Sharon Wilkinson, the bar’s executive director. The office can look into a lawyer in the state, once an internal bar committee approves it, she noted.
“Nine times out of ten, they really do wait to receive that formal complaint,” Wilkinson said of the bar counsel. “It just is a case-by-case” decision about if “the public being is harmed,” even in the absence of a complaint, she said. “But that does not happen often.”
According to the bar’s online lawyer directory, Hageman’s status is listed as active. It says there are no disciplinary charges pending against her. There has been no public discipline, either.