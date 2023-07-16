Eshelman postcard

A postcard mailed to Elk Mountain Ranch (WyoFile redacted the box number) and addressed to owner Fred Eshelman.

 U.S. District Court for Wyoming

WyoFile.com

Hateful vitriol, including a postcard from “Satan,” has prompted the owner of Elk Mountain Ranch to ask a federal court to stall the judge’s own decision that corner crossing is not trespassing.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

