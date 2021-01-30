The University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute is planning a series of panel discussions examining the role that hunting and fishing play in driving conservation in Wyoming.
The discussion series, “Biodiversity Chats: Stewarding Wyoming’s Landscapes through Hunting and Fishing,” is scheduled to begin at noon Feb. 10 and run from noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays through March 10.
The five sessions will be streamed online via Zoom and Facebook, and they’ll be posted on the Wyoming Biodiversity Institute website for later viewing.
Mason Lee, a senior project coordinator at the Biodiversity Institute, said the discussion series had been planned as an in-person event last spring before being repackaged into a virtual format.
She said one theme of the series is the idea that hunting and fishing aren’t in conflict with biodiversity, while in fact the opposite is true.
“Hunters and anglers are great conservationists,” she said. “Hunting and fishing are some of the tools of biodiversity conservation.”
Another aim of the series is to highlight “underrepresented groups” in hunting and fishing, such as women, minorities and people with disabilities.
“Anyone can be involved in hunting and fishing,” she said.
The Feb. 10 session is called “Hunting, Fishing and Biodiversity,” with panelists to include a fish researcher, ungulate researcher, wildlife manager and hunting guide discussing how biodiversity research and hunting and angling benefit each other.
On Feb. 17, during a session called “Underrepresented Groups in Hunting and Fishing,” panelists will discuss their involvement in hunting and fishing even as historic narratives mainly involve white men.
During the Feb. 24 session, “Access to Hunting and Fishing,” panelists will talk about issues including access for people with disabilities, laws governing access and Native American access to off-reservation hunting.
On March 3, a discussion called “Stories and Art to Honor Hunting and Fishing” will explore ways visual artists and writers honor their hunting and angling experiences and share those experiences with others.
On March 10, author Keith McCafferty is set to share his story of working as an editor for Field and Stream magazine before transitioning into fiction writing. McCafferty writes a mystery series whose namesake character, Sean Stranahan, is a “fly fisher, painter and has-been private detective.”
Each session with include trivia questions and giveaways. Registration is required to participate on Zoom. Go to www.wyomingbiodiversity.org or email biodiversity@uwyo.edu for more information.