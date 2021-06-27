The title quoted above is from a 42-page pamphlet produced by the American Historical Association for the U.S. military to use in roundtable discussion with G.I. groups. Published in June 1944, it touched on a thought that must have been going through the minds of military and civilian planners. At that time, however, it was probably the last thing on the minds of servicemen fighting the war. It might have had more use on the troop ships coming home after the war ended.
There was little enthusiasm, in Wyoming and elsewhere, for planning that would make the transition to peacetime successful. “It will all work out,” was often heard. There were some ominous precedents, such as the “roaring twenties” following the end of WWI in 1918. Before the decade of the 20s was over, the U.S. economy had collapsed. But on the whole, people felt that the servicemen would come home, life as usual would resume, and all would be well.
Wartime weddings
But looking at the reasons for the spate of weddings that had taken place as WWII dragged on, it was obvious that not all marriages would survive. Especially concerning was the fact that many couples had been very young when they married. At first, U.S. draftees were between ages 21 and 36, but in 1942 the draft age was lowered to 18. Given societal mores against pre-marital sex, formalizing the union was a natural solution for those facing imminent deployment to Europe or the Pacific.
The days of choosing a spouse on the basis of whether the groom would be a good provider and the bride a good housekeeper had been thrown to the winds as young men scrambled to find willing brides before going off to war and to an uncertain future. It was no longer customary for a groom to ask the bride’s father for permission beforehand.
In 1942 alone, one estimate is that 1.8 million weddings took place in the U.S., up 83% from the 10 years previous, as reported by Emily Yellin in the New York Times story “Lining up for Wartime Weddings,” published February 2, 2017.
Servicemen left wives and sweethearts behind and knew little about the stresses of family life on the home front. In the America they left, divorces were relatively uncommon, though couples experiencing incompatibility might separate if they had the means to live apart. The possibility of divorce is not even mentioned in the pamphlet cited above.
A changed U.S.
There were those who knew that military personnel would be coming home to a different country than the one they left. The huge numbers of women who had entered the wartime work force were following a trend that had been building throughout the 20th century.
The pamphlet doesn’t say where the statistics came from but in a chart titled “The Growing Army of Women Workers,” it reports the numbers of women who are “gainfully employed.” For 1870, the number cited was 1.8 million, representing 13.1% of all women of working age — which at that time was calculated for females age 10 and above. By 1943, the age limit used was 14 and above, and the total was 17.7million or 34% of all U.S. women. (In 1870, children could work in factories, plus by age 10 — as now — they were active in farm and ranch work where most production was then done in what was an agrarian American society.)
Among the home front changes exacerbated by war mentioned in the pamphlet were working wives, the rationing of consumer goods, shortages of teachers and housing, lack of time off, and children raised without a father on the scene.
With the war’s end, would working wives and mothers go back to being housewives? Would they want to continue in the employment and independence they had enjoyed during the war? There was a prevailing attitude that it was wrong for married women to work. They would be taking jobs away from returning veterans was the thought, whether or not that would actually be true.
Would their children, many of whom had become the first American generation of latch-key kids, honor and respect the authority of their returning fathers? This problem is barely touched upon in the pamphlet, but it turned out to be a major part of marital stress after the war. Children who were used to the discipline and authority of their mothers only, were startled to find their dads had different expectations. The term “juvenile delinquency” came into common usage in the 1940s, partly as a result of differing parental expectations and marital conflict and instability at home.
Hasty marriages
After declining in the Great Depression, the marriage rate in the U.S. “spiked upon U.S. entry into World War II, with couples marrying (sometimes rashly) before the husband shipped overseas,” writes Corinne Purtill in the publication High Country News in 2018. However, many of those hasty marriages came to an abrupt end once the romance of wartime marriage wore off, as she and many other writers have noted.
Part of the goal of the pamphlet was to prepare servicemen for the changes that they would encounter to avoid surprises. The audience it was aimed at was the typical draftee, a large proportion of the nearly 30,000 from Wyoming who served in the military during WWII. The title was only a little misogynistic — it was intended to be thought-provoking enough that the G.I. would pick it up and read it.
One fact not mentioned is that during the war there was very little organized support for the women left behind when men were drafted — little to prepare them for the returning soldier, especially those who had experienced combat. The situation was different for the wives of officers and pre-war enlistees, who often lived on base in close quarters with other women in the same situation who became an important support group. These women could find, if they desired, meaningful volunteer or paid service on projects to aid families of service personnel, though their stories are mostly untold.
Returning G.I.s
Early in 1946, the New York Times reported that in the U.S., about 800,000 married G.I.s had returned — the war had officially ended on September 2, 1945. The military had a policy of staggering the return of veterans to avoid overwhelming local capacity for accommodating them.
In 1945 there were 12,209,238 U.S. military personnel in uniform, the highest number of any other year of the war. Deferments for most married men had ended, so a large number of those would be returning to wives and families, though the exact number is hard to pin down.
Some would never be coming home — 407,316 U.S. servicemen and women were killed in World War II — Wyoming’s entire population then was 250,000. Another 11,324 died of the nearly 300,000 serving in the wartime U.S. merchant marine — civilians in military service eligible for military benefits. In addition, an even greater number, 671,278 military personnel, would be returning with injuries that might affect them and their families for life. These figures are provided by the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
Great divorce peak
The Casper Star-Tribune of October 19, 1948, had an optimistic headline: “A Good Sign.” It referred to the fact that the “great divorce rate peak of 1946 seems to have passed. Back in 1946 there were a total of 610,000 divorces in the nation. Last year (1947) there were only 471,000 divorces.” The paper hastened to say, “it should be remembered, many war marriages are just as tightly tied today as they were the moment the bride said, ‘I do.’”
“There were lots of reasons” for the great divorce peak the newspaper stated, but it tended to blame the woman. “Many girls had married the uniform without questioning whether or not the man in it was the sort of man for her,” the paper said, demonstrating another reporting bias to call the bride a “girl” while the soldier-groom was a “man,” though they both might be age 18.
Despite the “good sign” the story does admit that the 1948 U.S. divorce rate still had room for improvement, saying: “It is still running almost 200,000 per year above prewar years.”
Off to Reno
In 1931, Nevada enacted the most lenient residency requirement for divorce — six weeks. Reno, which was very close to the California state line, began marketing itself as a “divorce haven” and provided temporary jobs and residences especially for women seeking a divorce. Women heading to Reno far outnumbered the men seeking divorce — the men could rarely take off even six weeks from their jobs.
The rate of divorces in the U.S. had hit an all-time low in the 1930s, when many couples had no other choice but to stay wed due to lack of funds. Divorce laws were different (especially with regard to legal grounds for divorce) in every state, but none were easy to obtain, all required appearing before a judge, who had discretion to decide whether or not to grant a divorce.
Residency requirements were divergent, though western states tended to enact shorter time limits (Wyoming enacted a 60-day residency requirement in 1935), in contrast to eastern states where the requirement could be as long as three years. Nevada’s lenient law met a postwar need.
The concept of no-fault divorce had yet to be enacted in the postwar years, it didn’t become the law in California until 1969, though now every state has similar provisions. However, the first divorce boom did end in the 1950s, though it began to increase as most states enacted no-fault divorce laws in the 1970s — putting an end to Nevada as a divorce mecca.
Well-intentioned
The booklet that began this discussion was well-intentioned, it carefully pointed out that not all women were going to behave in the same way when their servicemen spouses returned. Some would be happy to become housewives again, others would not want that.
What actually happened with wartime marriages is a fascinating story, and we’ll soon report on the experiences of several, plus more about what people in Laramie were concerned about in the aftermath of WWII. Any readers who have additional Wyoming family stories they are willing to share about WWII marriages and what happened in the war’s aftermath, we’d be glad to hear about them.