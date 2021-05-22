Dobby sits at the chain-link fence, eyes glued on the door of the house; it has his undivided attention. This happens every time we pass the house on the corner.
Dobby is looking for his best pal, Ash. Ash is a blue heeler/cattle dog that is the same age and size as Dobby. Playing with Ash is the top item on Dobby’s “Favorite Things to Do” list. That item really includes all dogs that might want to play. Dobby can be relentless in his play mode, though, and many dogs tire of him rather quickly. Ash is one of the few to put up with him for more than a short bout.
On this day, Dobby is in luck. The front door opens and Ash rushes out. Dobby runs to meet him, and it is “game on.”
Dobby, my Australian shepherd, is approaching his second birthday. A year ago we were in the Canine Good Citizenship class at Laramie’s Rockin’ E Dog Training. Alas, he didn’t pass the final test. While he managed to pass seven of the tasks, the final one was too much for him. That’s where the trainers brought in a new dog that Dobby had never met. His task was to ignore the dog — at least long enough to walk by and remain calm. In spite of the trainers giving Dobby a couple of tries, ignoring the other dog just didn’t happen.
Now, a year later, he’d still probably goof on that final task. Dobby’s No. 1 favorite thing to do is play with other dogs and he is forever on the alert for such an opportunity. On the plus side, he has no aggression; he just wants to play. One of the few dogs willing to put up with such high energy is Ash, and even he can get cranky with Dobby from time to time.
Second on Dobby’s Favorite Things to Do list is swimming. On hikes or when in the field for my work as a wildlife biologist, if we pass near water he is in it. No matter how gross or muddy, Dobby takes a dip. The best are ponds where he enjoys a little paddling out in the open. Once back on shore, he often goes into a frenzy of delight, running wide circles of glee while also flopping into the dirt or grass to dry off. It is pure joy. By comparison, my last two Aussies, Darth and Muggle, wanted nothing to do with the water.
In the winter, instead of taking a dip, he is just as delighted to flop over atop a snow drift and wriggle on his back, doing his best otter imitation. Often on our mid-morning walk, he’ll flop over into a snow bank a half dozen times in the first 10 minutes. Sometimes he just lays there in his best “dead dog” imitation. Each time he gets up, shakes and, I swear, he smiles.
A week ago, Dobby had a dilemma. We passed by a creek where there was still some snow among the willows. He couldn’t decide if he should roll in the snow or wade in the water. As it turned out, he rolled in the snow, the snow gave way, and he slid into the water. In Dobby’s world it was a win-win.
Next up for Dobby’s top five is to run alongside me when I’m on a mountain bike. As I prepare to start off, his glee is obvious as he jumps up and down in anticipation. What works best is a two-track road where Dobby takes one path and I take the other. He trots alongside as I pedal, and we both have a grand time, each keeping to our own lane.
Fourth on Dobby’s Favorite Things list is to meet people. He is forever pausing on our walks when he spots another human. He is of a mind that everyone wants to meet him. We are working on his ability to sit for the introduction rather than annoyingly jumping up on the person. Learning good manners is still a work in progress.
Playing fetch might make it to the top-five list, but Dobby has to be in the mood. Mostly, he is interested in such games only if there are no other humans or dogs in the vicinity. Dobby, like my last two Aussies, did not take naturally to playing fetch; he had to be taught. He enjoys it for about six tosses with the Chuck-It and then his attention wanes and he’s easily distracted. Still, I like it since it gives him a good run with less effort on my part.
Dobby is far from a perfect dog, as if there were such a thing. He often barks in the backyard in spite of our best efforts to break the habit. We still have to keep all trash bins in the house out of his reach since he still can’t resist checking what’s inside. Last week he killed yet another pillow, its stuffing strewn out across the backyard, just when I thought it was safe to put them back on the sofa.
So it goes in Dobbyland. He is a stinker and a delight; if nothing else, he makes me laugh every day — and he sure isn’t boring.