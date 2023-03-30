For most of us the recent weather has been annoyingly cold and blustery. The typical late-March warm spell — that spring tease — didn’t come this year, and early April looks to continue in an unsettled fashion.
While none of us can change the weather, there is one thing we can do about it: track and monitor it.
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, known as CoCoRaHS (pronounced KO-ko-rozz), is looking for participants to set up rain gauges on their property to collect and submit daily data.
Tony Bergantino, director of the Wyoming State Climate Office-Water Resources Data System also is Wyoming CoCoRaHS state coordinator. He said observers’ reports really make a difference and really help.
“CoCoRaHS reports make up a large percentage of the data points that go into creating some of the national precipitation grids,” Bergantino said. “With more observers they become even better.” Former Laramie resident Dan Eastwood can attest to that use of the data.
“For my master’s thesis I analyzed precipitation data in Wyoming going back as far as we could get it,” Eastwood said. “Much of that was from volunteers who checked their gauges every day for years.”
Bergantino said the oldest station still running in Wyoming is in Albany County where the observer signed up in August 2003.
“There are 11 additional stations still running that signed up in 2004; every one of them has made a report this month, too,” Bergantino said. “One of those stations has made almost 6,900 reports. If you count observers who have maintained multiple stations, then there is at least one of us who has made over 10,000 observations.”
There also are the personal benefits where observers see their reports on online maps right after the data is entered.
“They can compare their data to what other reporters have gotten and can also keep track of the actual precipitation at their location,” Bergantino said. “We all know how variable that can be, especially in the summer when it can rain heavily on one side of town, and the other receives nothing.”
Observers can view their historical data in tables or graphs and even compare it to normal precipitation. As they continue to input daily data, those data go into improving just what is normal for that spot.
The CoCoRaHS website shows a map of all reporting station locations across the country. Wyoming currently has about 355 active stations, but Bergantino said there is a lot of space in Wyoming so more observers are always needed.
“There are some areas where there just aren’t data and, even where there are stations, additional observers is very helpful in terms of quality control or if a nearby site isn’t able to take data for a while for whatever reason,” Bergantino said. “CoCoRaHS reports make up a large percentage of the data points that go into creating some of the national precipitation grids, and with more observers they become even better.”
If an observer plans to be out of town and unable to check their gauge and submit a report, there is the opportunity to submit a multiple-day accumulation report. There also is the opportunity to monitor snow depths, hail and significant weather events as they are happening.
“When an observer submits a significant weather report, it actually goes directly to the National Weather Service in real time,” Bergantino said. “They can issue or update warnings as a result of such reports.”
While controlling the weather is beyond our abilities, becoming involved with data collection and monitoring is possible. All it takes is a little reporting each morning and taking the time to learn how to correctly collect the data to make it compatible with all those other citizen scientists doing the same thing.