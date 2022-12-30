New Year’s Eve is a time of hope and celebration for the future, and one group of Laramie residents is working to keep it that way.
For the 26th year, a family business along with a group of friends and volunteers at A-1 Recovery and Towing will be offering free rides to anyone who needs one after consuming alcohol as part of their holiday festivities.
The goal of the program is simple: offer rides, and in doing so, keep drunk drivers off the street and prevent a potential tragedy.
A-1 owners Nicole Candelaria and her husband Shane Swett started offering the rides in honor of Candelaria’s younger brother, Cal Ray Candelaria, who died in an accident caused by drunk driving in 1993.
“I don’t want anyone else to go through what my family has,” Candelaria said, fighting back tears that come up each year when talking about the program.
The volunteers hope their services will result in no DUI reports being made by local law enforcement. In 25 years, this has only happened twice.
Still, the volunteers do their share of work on New Year’s Eve. In recent years, the group has given about 130 rides on a slow year and nearly 900 rides on a busy year.
The group isn’t out to get people in trouble, but simply wants to keep drunk drivers off the street, Candelaria said. Along with offering rides home, the volunteers are offering transportation to work or events earlier in the night so that people don’t have to get behind the wheel at all.
This year, Automotive Unlimited and Laramie GM Auto Center are helping too, and will be able to accommodate large groups or individuals.
The drivers also will help coordinate ways to get people’s cars home if needed, and all of the services are free for the night.
This year, nine to 15 volunteers will be participating with nine to 13 vehicles. In the past, wait times for rides have been no longer than 20 minutes.
The night is a tradition for the Candelaria’s family and friends, who spend it driving, coordinating rides and sharing snacks and coffee.
“For us to be able to give back is our big thing,” Candelaria said.