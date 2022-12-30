A-1 safe ride

A group of friends and volunteers with the family business A-1 Recovery and Towing are offering free rides on New Year's Eve for the 26th year. 

New Year’s Eve is a time of hope and celebration for the future, and one group of Laramie residents is working to keep it that way.

For the 26th year, a family business along with a group of friends and volunteers at A-1 Recovery and Towing will be offering free rides to anyone who needs one after consuming alcohol as part of their holiday festivities.

