Weitzels Wings, commonly known as Double Dub’s, is celebrating its second fan favorite trophy in as many years and is already planning for a “three-peat” as world champions.

The Laramie-based food truck enterprise won the Festival Favorite Award at the Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival on Sept. 2-3. Owner Trent Weitzel said his wings operation was only the second one to win this major award twice, and no one has won three times in a row.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

