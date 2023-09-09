Weitzels Wings, commonly known as Double Dub’s, is celebrating its second fan favorite trophy in as many years and is already planning for a “three-peat” as world champions.
The Laramie-based food truck enterprise won the Festival Favorite Award at the Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival on Sept. 2-3. Owner Trent Weitzel said his wings operation was only the second one to win this major award twice, and no one has won three times in a row.
That will make planning for next year’s competition even more intense, Weitzel said.
The competition is held at a two-day event at the home of Buffalo chicken wings’ namesake, Buffalo, New York.
The festival attracts what Weitzel called, “Forty-five of the biggest and best chicken wing places in the world.” Wing chefs from all over the United States as well as Iceland, Mexico and the Virgin Islands competed.
Double Dub’s also brought home three second-place trophies. In Hot Traditional Wing Sauce, Weitzel entered his WWIII sauce, which measures its heat as a three on a one-to-four scale.
Weitzel’s other trophies were awarded for Creative Spicy Wing Sauce, with its mix of bacon and chili verde, and a sriracha sauce.
Sauces are selected through a blind-taste test and the festival favorite trophies are based on the number of tickets sold to festival attendees. Customers use their tickets to buy wings.
Double Dub’s served about 16,000 wings during the course of the event and won by 300 tickets.
A crew of about two dozen people planned, prepared and served the wings.
Weitzel said the success of Double Dub’s comes from willingness to push the limits in the wing world and try new things before his team heads to the festival.
This year’s festival success comes on the heels of two world records set for selling 28,083 wings in 8 hours and 48,083 in 24 hours. The records were set on July 29 in Cheyenne.
