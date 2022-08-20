Double Dub's on Triple D

Weitzel’s Wings owner Travis Weitzel with Food Network star Guy Fieri as they make some of Weitzel’s signature chicken wings on an episode of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” that premiered in May.

 Food Network via Laramie Boomerang File

Known as the “Super Bowl” of the chicken wing industry, the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival will have a distinctly Western flavor Labor Day weekend with Laramie’s own Weitzel’s Wings competing for top honors.

Also known as “Double Dubs,” the famous food truck owned by Travis Weitzel is one of 16 of the nation’s best Buffalo wings restaurants selected to compete for the title of America’s best.

