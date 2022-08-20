Known as the “Super Bowl” of the chicken wing industry, the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival will have a distinctly Western flavor Labor Day weekend with Laramie’s own Weitzel’s Wings competing for top honors.
Also known as “Double Dubs,” the famous food truck owned by Travis Weitzel is one of 16 of the nation’s best Buffalo wings restaurants selected to compete for the title of America’s best.
Double Dubs gained the attention of Food Network personality Guy Fieri when former University of Wyoming quarterback (now an elite NFL QB for the Buffalo Bills) mentioned the wings truck as a personal favorite. Fieri featured Weitzel’s Wings in May in an episode of his hit television series “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”
For the first time this year, the festival — aka “Wingfest” — will be held at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills.
Double Dubs will be featured on-camera during the competition, according to a press release announcing the festival.
WyoTech teaches valuable trades for students and more
WyoTech offers summer seminar programs and quarterly visitation to help educators learn how to more effectively implement trade programs in secondary schools.
The program is one of WyoTech’s methods of encouraging high schools to offer students education in the trades and work through challenges presented by low availability of teachers in the field, according to a press release.
WyoTech pays for the training programs and most travel-related expenses involved, the press release says. The program focuses on teaching school administrators about the most up-to-date industry standards and practices so they can bring the lessons back to their classrooms.
“We at WyoTech want to do our part to keep trade programs in high schools, and to do so, instructors need to be armed with the best possible programs and education,” WyoTech President Jim Mathis says in the press release.
Empress Apartments near opening
The Empress Apartments are projected to open Sept. 1, and Laramie Main Street Alliance has invited its volunteers to take a sneak peek of the new complex Aug. 29.
The initiative, located above Big Hollow in downtown Laramie, is one of the many downtown revitalization projects Laramie Main Street Alliance has focused on.
The private event will offer refreshments and a chance to mingle for Main Street volunteers. The event also meant to celebrate the group’s work in being recognized as a 2022 Great American Main Street.
Surgical clinic grows with new addition
Local nurse practitioner Lauren Munsell has begun a new role as an ear, nose and throat care provider with the Ivinson Medical Group Surgical Clinic in Cheyenne.
Munsell specializes in acute and chronic sinus problems, throat and tonsil concerns, allergies, asthma and hearing issues, according to a press release from IMG.
“I am delighted to reunite with Ivinson to serve patients and expand ENT services into Cheyenne and be a part of an incredible team that supports the Wyoming community,” she says in the press release.
Munsell will join Dr. Paul Johnson, who began providing otolaryngology care out of the Cheyenne clinic in May. Urologist Dr. Eric Uhlman also recently started offering weekly appointments at the clinic.