Downtown Clinic-Pete Gosar

Pete Gosar, Downtown Clinic executive director, sits in the garden of the Laramie clinic building in front of a mural depicting a caregiver reaching out to a client’s hand. The painted cast on the hand is signed by volunteers and staff at the clinic. The clinic received a grant to help recruit a staff provider to work with the volunteers currently providing care.

 Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang

Laramie’s Downtown Clinic has been awarded a grant of $98,268 to help recruit a permanent staff provider.

The free medical clinic, at 611 N. 2nd St., is now staffed by volunteers and depend on grants and donations for its operations.

