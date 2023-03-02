Laramie’s Downtown Clinic has been awarded a grant of $98,268 to help recruit a permanent staff provider.
The free medical clinic, at 611 N. 2nd St., is now staffed by volunteers and depend on grants and donations for its operations.
“We are looking for a provider, a primary care provider. We have existed for 24 years with volunteer providers, and we’ve outgrown that model. It’s been amazing, the level and dedication of the primary care community to this point. Most free clinics are in much larger communities and many don’t last 24 years,” Pete Gosar, Downtown Clinic executive director said.
“But we’ve gone beyond being able to use people after work or in retirement, we need somebody to help us day-to-day, while maintaining the volunteers. ... The staff member as the scaffold and the volunteers to build upon that,” he said.
The grant will allow the clinic to offer a signing bonus and health insurance, “All those things that a person has to have to work in this — we know this work is really hard. Somebody shouldn’t have to go into poverty to help people in poverty,” Gosar said.
A provider for the clinic is someone with a license to practice in Wyoming as a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician’s assistant in family practice or adult medicine. The provider must be able to write prescriptions in Wyoming, according to the job description.
Gosar said they he would be happy to have the new provider on board by summer, but acknowledges that this may be difficult to achieve.
Gosar emphasized that volunteers will continue to be needed at the clinic.
“It’s really important — for us, collaboration is so key,” he said.
Gosar suggested the clinic could be an option for a provider who wants to work within a model that is different from traditional health care systems.
“Health insurance doesn’t tell us how to do healthcare,” he said. “Pharmaceutical companies don’t tell us how to do healthcare. Our healthcare professionals work with us to provide healthcare. I think that’s really important and I think it may be some of the reasons people come her to volunteer their time, because its closer to how they envisioned healthcare when they became a provider or a counselor.”
“We offer to people medicine in a different form. We like to work together as a team. We like to understand our clients from different perspectives,” he said.
The clinic currently has two full-time employees, four part-time staff, and more than 80 community volunteers.
Services at the clinic are free, but to qualify, clients must have an income that is 200% of the federal poverty level or below, and not qualify for Medicare, Medicaid or commercial insurance, Gosar said.
“It is very difficult to get by in the world with 200% of the poverty level, especially as rents rise, and inflation hits peoples pocketbooks,” he said.
The Downtown Clinic offers primary care and mental health services, immunizations, prescriptions and some refurbished medical equipment, such as sleep apnea machines, he said.
The clinic also helps find appropriate technology for patients, like glucose monitors that can be worn at home.
Though challenging to operate without fees for services or insurance payments, Gosar said the clinic’s longevity shows a commitment from the medical community and supporters throughout Albany County.
“You think about a being in a community for 24 years, grant writing and fundraising only, no income that comes from anywhere else. You think about a community that has voted with not only its time and expertise — its volunteerism — but also with its money to make us go,” Gosar said. “I’m proud of Albany County, so proud of them to think this is so important.”
The $98,268 is a total of two grants awarded to the clinic.
The funds are from the Provider Recruitment and Retention in High Need Counties and the Improve Infrastructure and Built Infrastructure for COVID-19 programs, which are part of the COVID-19 Health Disparity Program.
The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The grant program is administered by Align, a grant management company in Cheyenne.
Federal poverty levels are based on income and the number of individuals in a household. According to HealthCare.gov, it lists $27,180 as 200% above the poverty level for one person, with income brackets scaled up for each additional person. The threshold for a household of four is $55,500.
Albany County has 37,608 residents, according to an estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau. Gosar said that nearly a quarter — about 9,000 people live at or below the 200% of poverty level.
Though a third of those may be children, covered by state or federal insurance programs, the rest are unlikely to have insurance, he said.
“We know we don’t meet the need,” Gosar said. “What’s not understood that over 50% of the clients in this clinic work full- or part-time. We have a large working poor population in Wyoming and America today, and they would love to have health insurance, but they can’t afford it.”
A job description for the part time provider can be found at the webpage downtownclinic.org/careers/ and questions about the position can be directed to Gosar by email at director@downtownclinic.org.