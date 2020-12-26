It was quiet in downtown Laramie Christmas day, a throwback to a gentler time and place when the holiday bore more significance, and more reminiscent of a Norman Rockwell illustration than what transpires nowadays; a day of reverence.
Except for morning Christmas mass at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church, a drive through town found most church parking lots empty, perhaps having opted instead to conduct online services in response to the pandemic. If so, perhaps in the eyes and minds of people, what with a vaccination now apparent, the decision to stay at home and not risk it prevailed.
Church attendance at the Catholic Church, given COVID-19, was decent. Parishioners were given assigned seating, and to the eye, all in the pews wore masks.
Outside, in downtown, a peace on earth reigned. The streets were bare of vehicles and traffic lights changed to the attention of no one. At most, there was an occasional passerby, one with a nine-week-old dachshund puppy, strolling through the 200 block of Second Street. Another was there taking a photo of a wreath hanging from a door that led to a second floor landing, perhaps an apartment.