...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in east central Wyoming, Converse
County Lower Elevations and Niobrara County. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte
County, Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
This Sept. 3, 2020, Boomerang file photo shows downtown Laramie viewed through the 1st Street Plaza park area on the corner of Grand Avenue with the historic facade of the Johnson’s Hotel building in the background. The Laramie Main Street Alliance is relaunching its facade grant program
In honor of Historic Preservation Month this May, the Laramie Main Street Alliance is relaunching its facade grant program.
Laramie Main Street strives to preserve historic downtown Laramie while enhancing its economic and social vitality, according to its overall mission statement.
Any business or building owner located in the downtown district is eligible to apply, according to a news release. There are three categories of grants: signage, up to $1,000; maintenance, up to $2,000; and renovation/preservation, up to $5,000.
The sign grant provides funds for businesses to add or improve attractive signage (flush mounted or projecting), an awning, and/or lighting to the outside of a building.
The maintenance grant includes minor improvements or upkeep that does not change the exterior look of the building. This includes replacing worn paint with the same or similar color scheme, replacing a worn awning, trim or doors, rehabbing original windows or bringing existing exterior electrical up to code. These funds also can be used for roof or foundation repair to ensure the building is sealed from the elements.
Major work that preserves or enhances a façade can include restoring original features and/or repairing existing building materials such as bricks, tiles, windows, entryways, storefront framing or original doors.
Applications will be reviewed by Laramie Main Street’s design team on the first Wednesday of each month or until funds are exhausted. Preference will be given to applicants that:
• Maintain and/or repair original historic features;
• Submit professional plans or detailed renderings;
• Submit more than one bid with cost estimates;
• Provide a cash match;
• Actively support the community by donating to or volunteering with a nonprofit, serving on a board or commission, and participating or hosting community events.
The design team, comprised of volunteers with backgrounds in planning, real estate, business development, public art and preservation, will work to make visual improvements to downtown through good design compatible with historic features.
“We are lucky to have such a great grant program like this in Laramie. The opportunity a grant like this provides to businesses to make updates are impactful not only to the business but the whole downtown,” city of Laramie Planning Manager Derek Teini said in the release. “Grant opportunities such as this are a great way for property owners and businesses to begin reinvesting in their property and promote a sense of pride not only for downtown but the whole community.”
Main Street’s facade grant program is possible because of the generosity of Paul Etchepare. Interest from his gifted endowment to Laramie Main Street can be used to make physical improvements downtown. This year, $40,000 is available for grants.