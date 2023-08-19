Lt Wes Dean

Lt. Wes Deen said Wesley Moorehouse was the first person to die in the county jail in his 19 years with the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office.

 Mike Vanata/WyoFile

TORRINGTON — Lt. Wes Deen was working at his desk when he heard an inmate was unresponsive in holding cell No. 3. He hurried through the two doors that separate his office from the cell area at the Goshen County Detention Center to see if he could help.

Two deputies were already performing chest compressions while the jail’s nurse administered breaths to Wesley Moorehouse. The 66-year-old man had been found unresponsive under a blanket in bed. The bed — a knee-high cement platform with a thin mattress — was a hard enough surface to perform CPR without pulling him onto the floor.

