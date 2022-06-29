Albany County’s most prepared voters will have their first chance to cast ballots in the 2022 primary election Friday.
Positions up for election include seats in the U.S. and state house of representatives, governor and secretary of state. At the local level, candidates are vying for sheriff, county attorney, county commissioner and Laramie City Council, among others.
Primary election day is Aug. 16, leaving plenty of time for voters to learn more about candidates before casting a ballot. General election day is Nov. 8.
Meet the candidates
Over the coming weeks, Laramie’s League of Women Voters will host a series of forums for primary candidates at the Albany County Public Library.
The first forum is 5:30 p.m. Thursday and will focus on the six candidates running for Laramie City Council Wards 1 and 3, as well as Stacy Lam, the only candidate running for clerk of the District Court.
“It’s a great place to learn about all the candidates,” said forum coordinator Kaylin Brooks. “It will be a great place to get your questions answered.”
The forums will be as nonpartisan as possible, and each will have a community member as a moderator, Brooks said. Moderators will ask questions created by the league and residents that focus on policy and positions rather than individuals.
A Republican primary debate for Wyoming’s U.S. House of Representatives seat will also is Thursday at 7 p.m. It can be viewed live on WyomingPBS and on Wyoming Public Radio. It also will be livestreamed online at wyomingpbs.org.
At the polling place
Because of a once-a-decade redistricting process that was completed by the state Legislature earlier this year, some voters may find themselves in different districts, wards and precincts than they are used to.
Residents can confirm their correct ward, precinct and polling place online at co.albany.wy.us/182/Polling-Places, where maps and charts are available.
Anyone with questions about a polling place can call the Albany County Clerk’s Office at 307-721-2546 or email elections@co.albany.wy.us.
The size of each polling place will vary, but they’re generally created in accordance with the population size in each precinct, said Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales.
To cast their ballots, voters will be required to show a valid form of photo ID because of a new state law that went into effect last year.
Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, passport, tribal ID card, U.S. military card, student ID card or a valid Medicare or Medicaid insurance card.
Voters who fail to show an accepted form of photo ID will be given a provisional ballot. They will have until 5 p.m. the day after Election Day to provide a valid form of ID and have their vote counted, Gonzales said.
At the polling place, early and Election Day voters will have an option to fill in a paper ballot, which will then be run through a ballot counter, or cast their votes on an electronic voting machine.
The ExpressVote electronic voting machines have an error detection system that will prompt voters to correct mistakes in instances where they filled in the ballot wrong, Gonzalez said. They also provide audio and braille options.
The new machines were bought in 2020, and are the most secure equipment available, according to the Albany County Elections webpage.
While the county already has enough election judges signed up to help run the polling places, more are always welcome, Gonzales said. Those interested should call the Albany County Clerk’s Office for more information.
Absentee voting
Beginning Friday, voters can request absentee ballots in-person at the clerk’s office or through mail, email, phone or online form.
While there is no deadline for requesting an absentee ballot, it is recommended voters make their requests early to account for mailing time. To have an absentee ballot counted, it must be received by 7 p.m. Election Day.
Early and absentee voters will be required to show a photo ID if submitting ballots in-person. Absentee voters sending their ballot by mail will not be required to show a photo ID, Gonzales said.
Register to vote
The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Aug. 1. Residents can still register after this date but must cast a ballot at the same time, Gonzales said.
Voters can change their party affiliation any time, but they are not able to change it twice in the same day.