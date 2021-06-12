The sky is ablaze as the sun sinks slowly in the west. The intense colors are edged out by foreboding dark clouds. It’s a stunning sight with the intense sunset shining through dark clouds with rainfall. The occasional bolt of lightning and distant rumble of thunder provides some backcountry entertainment.
I am camped with Dobby, my young Australian shepherd, in the middle of nowhere. Every direction is rolling prairie with barren low mesas in the distance. The sea of shrubs, with some greasewood and hopsage mixed in with the sagebrush, occasionally opens to clearings of low-lying saltbush mixed with sparse tufts of Indian ricegrass.
The storm arrives quicker than expected, first with one raindrop, then another, pattering atop my camper shell. Dobby is splayed out beside me, looking out the open back end of the truck. We’re lounging, with Dobby watching the prairie, alert to critter movements. I’m reading a book, just enjoying the solitude and, thanks to the early season, the lack of annoying mosquitoes and flies. There is nary a buzz.
My camping setup is simple and mobile. I’ve built a wooden platform that takes up half of the truck bed. Underneath is storage and, on top is my sleeping quarters. In my work as a wildlife biologist camping is not just a hobby, but a part of the job. I shun daily commutes to a motel in the nearest town. Rather than waste time going back and forth, I spend both day and night on a project site; I really get to know the pulse of the prairie.
The other half of my shell space has a storage bin that doubles as a nightstand, and then I have an open area where, when so inclined, Dobby sleeps at night. His preference, though, is to stay on the bed. Lucky for him I’m short so there is enough room for the two of us to snooze through the night.
The rain, lightning and thunder arrive in earnest. I close the tailgate and pull the window down and rejoin Dobby, listening to the rain’s increasing intensity. Dobby glances at me with a quizzical expression. “What’s all that noise?” he seems to ask.
“Nothing to worry about,” I tell him, thankful that the thunder doesn’t send him into a panic. I’m a little concerned, I admit, that the rain might turn to hail and mar my not-very-old truck. I have no place to move for protection; the nearest cover is miles away.
The sound of rainfall, as the intensity wanes, is relaxing. The pitter-patter lulls me to sleep as darkness sets. Before I know it, dawn arrives and, instead of ominous clouds, the sky is azure blue. It is calm and mild with perfect late May weather out on Wyoming’s lone prairie.
I get to work; my goal of the day is to record vegetation cover and note all plant species I spot. I’m also forever on alert for any critters I might get lucky enough to spot.
In this outing, reptiles are the most abundant, not counting the song birds. The sagebrush lizards are especially fleet of foot. They skitter through the sandy soil, their tail leaving a squiggly track, rushing from one bush to the next.
They get Dobby’s attention as he excitedly tries to catch one, looking into one shrub, not realizing the lizard is long gone to another shrub in the other direction.
I managed to catch a more sluggish horned toad and hold it up for a photo.
“Smile,” I tell the toad. Maybe his response was a toad smile but he looked quite grumpy and annoyed with the attention.
I place him carefully in the same shrub where I found him. Dobby watches momentarily, and then his attention goes elsewhere. Next he checks out a rather impressive pile of poo, left from one of the wild horses that inhabit this no man’s land in southwest Wyoming. On the plus side, Dobby only sniffs; a year ago as a pup, he’d have taste-tested those horse apples without hesitation.
So our day goes, looking for critters, identifying plants and, in Dobby’s case, checking out the amazing array of smells. It’s the best time of year to be out, before the heat and the bugs, with only an occasional thunderstorm.