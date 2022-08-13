New shoes

Rock Springs volunteer Pat Sisneros assists a Sweetwater County student in need of a pair of new shoes for school.

 Trina Brittain/Rocket Miner

ROCK SPRINGS — When a family barely has enough money for food after paying household bills, preparing their children for the new school year can be stressful. Some children return to school without the materials they need to succeed.

But this year, there are a few organizations that are connecting kids in need with the supplies required in classrooms.

