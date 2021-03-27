Weather Alert

...STRONG GUSTY WINDS TO RETURN TO PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING SUNDAY AND MONDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from late Sunday night through Monday evening. * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...The lower elevations of Carbon, Albany, and Converse county. This includes Laramie, Rawlins, Saratoga, and Douglas. * WHEN...Late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. &&