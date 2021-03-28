This upcoming Sunday is Easter Sunday.
Please send the Laramie Boomerang any announcements of Easter egg hunts, religious service notices and the like by Tuesday at the latest, and the newspaper will post these starting Wednesday, March 31-April 3.
Please include the name of the church or organization; time and date; location. Also include a name and phone number (which will not be printed) for purposes of verification.
We’re looking forward to your announcements.
Thank you.
CHURCHES
Laramie United Methodist Church
1215 E. Gibbon St.
Maundy Thursday service at 6 pm.
Good Friday service at 6 pm.
Easter Sunday worship service at 10 am.
All services in-person and streamed on Facebook.
United Presbyterian Church
11th Street and Grand Avenue
Maundy Thursday with celebration of the Lord's Supper, April 1, 7 p.m., in person and live-streamed
Good Friday, April 2, 7 p.m., in person and live-streamed
Easter Sunday, April 4,
6:30 a.m. Sunrise Service outside across the street at UW,
9:30 a.m., in person and live-streamed with celebration of the Lord's Supper
EVENTS
Saturday, April 3
Kiwanis annual Easter egg hunt
10 a.m.
Kiwanis Part (in West Laramie)
(Bring your own basket)