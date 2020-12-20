It might have been cold and it might have been windy, but it was "Devine" as people lined up outside Devine Eats food bus starting at noon Saturday to show support for a fundraiser for a family whose son is battling leukemia.
Linda Devine, defense attorney, has a dual passion for cooking and community and uses her talents to bring the Laramie community together. Each month Devine works around her law practice to prepare free home-cooked, quality meals for the whosoever.
For Thanksgiving Devine Eats gave away turkey dinners, complete with pumpkin pie slices. This time, Devine prepared prime rib with au gratin potatoes, green beans and miniature pecan pies for dessert. Each meal cost approximately $20, but Devine and volunteers are committed to serving the community.
“We believe everyone deserves a top notch meal (that Linda makes),” said Trauma Specialist Tess Kilwein, a close friend of Devine’s.
The pair didn’t want to ask anyone to go outside of their means to pay for a meal. They decided asking for suggested donations were the best way to serve the community while fundraising.
“[It’s] just a better fit for our community to ask people to donate within their own means,” Kilwein said.
But why food?
“Whenever you get together and there’s a meal, it seems like everyone always ends up in the kitchen talking, right, and to me that’s what made me start thinking about it,” Devine said.
Her altruistic heart and love for cooking led her to purchase a school bus in 2018. She converted it into a mobile kitchen and turned her passions and talents into a gift for others
After a few farmers’ markets, a handful of volunteers and the election season, the popularity of Devine Eats took off and she hasn’t looked back since.
“I just wanted to find a way (to help) and find someone to fundraise for. There are a lot of different ways to raise money but for me, I love to cook.”
Since last summer, Devine Eats has organized fundraisers for the Downtown Clinic, Family Promise, Interfaith and Wyoming Equality. Essentially, the food truck runs a suggested donation fundraiser every month and this month’s donations will support the Van Fleet family whose 15-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia.
Saturday’s fundraiser brought in nearly 200 meals, of which 150 were pre-ordered. Four thousand dollars was raised and will go toward medical bills and related expenses.
For more information on how to help the Van Fleets visit their Facebook page, Loved2theBone.