Wyoming State Capitol-winter WTE file

TOP: The Wyoming State Capitol Building on Feb. 26, 2020, in Cheyenne.

 Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle file

Lawmakers will soon decide the fate of several bills intended to stimulate downtown revitalizations and economic growth in Wyoming.

“Economic development is a long game,” Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, said. “It’s a lot of baby steps to get to that bigger impact.” Sherwood, who runs Laramie Main Street Alliance, will bring a pair of complementary bills to incentivize improving neglected or abandoned commercial buildings.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus