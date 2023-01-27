CHEYENNE — Legislation that would influence instruction and supporting materials as public schools teach students about the U.S. Constitution, the Wyoming Constitution and “the study of and devotion to American institution and ideals” was passed Wednesday morning out of the Senate Education Committee.

Lawmakers voted 4-1 in support of Senate File 130, with Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, voting no. He voiced concerns that the bill overstepped the Wyoming Legislature’s purview by dictating curriculum and educational content.

