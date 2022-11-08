Primary election-Laramie High

A sign directs people were to vote at the Laramie High School on Aug. 16, 2022, during the primary election.

 Boomerang file

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Most Wyomingites remain confident in the integrity of the state’s elections, even with continued attention over the 2020 presidential election vote count, a University of Wyoming survey released Friday found.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus