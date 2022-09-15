Election 2022 bug

Campbell County’s chief elections officer has filed a complaint against Coal Country Conservatives Political Action Committee, calling on the Federal Elections Commission and the Wyoming secretary of state to undertake a “swift and robust investigation.”

The complaint, filed Friday by Campbell County Clerk Susan Saunders, names both the federal PAC and a Wyoming entity of the same name.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus