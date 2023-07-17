Jim Bridger stacks and coal pile

Conveyors pile coal at the Jim Bridger power plant on Jan. 19, 2022, outside Rock Springs.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

WyoFile.com

Wyoming’s largest electric utility, Rocky Mountain Power, wants to hike prices by nearly 22%, a request that’s primarily driven by volatile natural gas and coal markets, according to the company.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus