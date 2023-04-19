US Abortion Pills Ruling (copy)

In this Sept. 22, 2010, file photo, bottles of abortion pills mifepristone, left, and misoprostol, right, are pictured at a clinic in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Associated Press/File

It’s still legal for Wyomingites to access the abortion drug mifepristone — for now.

That comes after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito decided Friday to halt until 11:59 p.m. ET April 19 lower court decisions that restricted access.

