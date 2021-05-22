Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order in February creating an infrastructure program that distributes direct aid to Wyoming residents experiencing rental insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After legislation passed in the 2021 general session — and expansion of the funding program was approved — the Department of Family Services (DFS) administered the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) which went into effect late April. Roughly $200 million in federal funding is available to eligible renters struggling to pay rent, internet and/or utility bills, according to the DFS website.
The city of Laramie released a newsletter reminding eligible Albany County residents to apply for rental assistance, which can include unpaid current and future payments for rent, internet and/or utilities. Per the newsletter, utilities are defined as electricity, energy (oil, propane, etc.) water and sewer and internet (up to $50/month).
ERAP requests can only be submitted online as the DFS is not accepting any paper applications, County Treasurer Tracy Fletcher said during a phone interview with the Boomerang. She added that until recently, the treasury department acted as a case management center for those who needed assistance with the application.
“People don’t look to the county treasurer’s office for assistance,” Fletcher said, alluding to a lack of applications from struggling renters.
Because of this, Albany County Commissioners assigned case management to three public entities: Laramie Interfaith, the Downtown Clinic and Family Promise of Albany County, an affiliate of the Family Promise National organization that serves families experiencing homelessness.
“It makes more sense to find help [in those places],” Fletcher said.
ERAP funding is also available to those living with multiple tenants or renters, and according to the DFS website, any individual on the lease agreement may apply for assistance to cover the portion of expenses he or she is responsible for.
It should be noted that each applicant must meet eligibility requirements independently from one another as aid is not dependent on cumulative household income.
LANDLORDSThe landlord/renter relationship at its most simplistic is a symbiotic relationship: the renter needs a home and the landlord needs an income. Loss of employment impacts both parties. In short, if a tenant is unable to make payment on rent, a landlord doesn’t get paid.
To accommodate the indefinite affects of the pandemic, ERAP offers payment to landlords — and utility companies — for unpaid bills on behalf of eligible renters, according to DFS.
Direct payments are made by the state thus landlords are required to enroll in the Wyoming State Auditor’s Office.
“It’s one of the things to point out: the state wants to pay those landlords and utility companies directly,” Fletcher said. She added landlords can initiate this process on their own prior to a tenant’s official application, provided they have written permission by their tenant to do so.
“Self-attestation … outlines the entire impact,” Fletcher said.
ELIGIBILITY/APPLICATIONIf anyone is struggling to keep up on payments or is past due on rent or utilities on or after March 13, 2020, eligibility for rental assistance may be available if:
- One or more individuals within the household is obligated to pay on a home or has unpaid rent on a previous residence that is located in Wyoming;
- Total household income is equal to or less than 80% of the area median income;
- One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced financial loss because of the coronavirus; and
- One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing stability.
Each requirement, as outlined in the newsletter, must be met to qualify for assistance. Eligible renters can receive assistance for up to 15 months and will not be required to repay any monies provided to them, Fletcher said.
Applications are free and can be found at dfs.wyo.gov/erap.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
For those in need of assistance with accessing or filling out the application, call 307-721-2504.
Detailed answers for frequently asked questions about ERAP can be found at https://dfs.wyo.gov/assistance-programs/home-utilities-energy-assistance/emergency-rental-assistance-program-erap/.