The Laramie Fire Department received a grant of $150,000 from the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to use toward emergency management and preparedness.
The money will be used to support Regional Response Team 3, which is housed under the Laramie Fire Department and covers Albany and Carbon counties.
The 100% federally-funded grant will be used to help sustain the activities of the response team, which include buying and maintaining equipment, training and conducting exercises, LFD Chief Dan Johnson said.
The team receives training in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials, and largely focuses on preparing for incidents that are most likely to occur in the area, Johnson said.
The most likely situation the team prepares for is an incident involving hazardous materials on Interstate 80 or on the railroad, Johnson said.
Receiving this money obligates the team to respond to emergencies if ordered to do so by the governor, according to city documents. If the team ever incurs an extraordinary cost while responding to an emergency, the state of Wyoming will pay that cost on top of the grant money.
“It really keeps our team funded to be able to be prepared to respond (to) calls,” Johnson said. “It does a good job of sustaining our efforts. It's well received and we appreciate being funded.”