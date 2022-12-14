Laramie Fire Department 1

Laramie Fire Department received a grant of $150,000 to put toward its regional emergency response team.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

The Laramie Fire Department received a grant of $150,000 from the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to use toward emergency management and preparedness.

The money will be used to support Regional Response Team 3, which is housed under the Laramie Fire Department and covers Albany and Carbon counties.

