"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

 Everett Media

SARATOGA — An Encampment couple could be facing a total of 28 counts of welfare fraud—all felonies—according to documents filed with Carbon County Circuit Court.

Sarah Fitzwater and Matthew Wagy are accused of defrauding three welfare programs of nearly $45,000 between 2017 and 2023. Fitzwater is facing 19 counts, Wagy is facing 9 counts as an accomplice.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus