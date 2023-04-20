I pull up and stop.
“Well this is a first,” I tell Dobby, my Australian shepherd sitting in the truck cab next to me. He is equally intrigued.
In all my years of doing wildlife biology work I have rescued quite a few livestock, especially young calves, that get in predicaments and need some help getting free. If it’s more than I can handle, I find the rancher so he can take it from there.
This time it’s a large ewe lying atop the cattleguard in front of me. All four of her legs are through the grate. I don’t know if they are touching ground or dangling, but she is clearly trapped.
I get out, telling Dobby he has to sit this one out, and approach the sheep. She is docile as I pat her on the head.
“How did you do this?” I ask. She just stares ahead; she isn’t telling.
I realize I need to lift her up, rather than pull her out, to ensure her legs get free unharmed.
First, I balance on the grate and simply try pulling her up. She is a big gal, though, and didn’t budge. I realize there is no way I can get her free on my own.
The one saving grace is that I am next to a highway. While traffic is sparse this early Sunday morning, eventually I hear a vehicle coming. I stand on the shoulder, waving for the driver to stop. The man drives past initially, but then stops and turns around, even though he’s towing a fishing boat.
“I have an unusual situation,” I tell him. “It’s a sheep stuck in a cattleguard.”
The man graciously gets out of his truck to check it out. Alas he admits he knows nothing about how to handle sheep. He fears the sheep will struggle and go into a kicking frenzy in the process of being pulled up. I share his concern.
I tell him I know where the nearest sheepherder is, less than a mile away, and maybe I should ask that man for help since certainly he’ll know how to handle the sheep. The fisherman agrees. I thank him and tell him he can take off; I’ll find the sheepherder.
The sheepherders in southwest Wyoming are mostly from Peru. I see them every spring and admire their grit. They live out on the prairie in all kinds of weather, taking care of sheep and following the green-up into the high country. Their only transport is on foot and horseback; dogs are plentiful.
I pull up near the shepherd’s trailer, a slightly modernized version of the traditional ones used for decades. The man hesitantly approaches my truck as I count five dogs: three Great Pyrenees’s, one mutt and an adorable Australian shepherd puppy. Dobby whines and lets out a little growl. He is either alarmed or wanting to join the other dogs; maybe he wants to round up the flock of sheep. I’m not sure.
I attempt to explain to the man about the stuck ewe. I get out of my truck to point in the direction of the cattleguard, not all that far away. Alas, the man speaks no English and I certainly didn’t understand whatever language he is using. It doesn’t sound like Spanish, but is some unfamiliar dialect. The only word we seem to both know is “sheep.” We are waving our arms, trying to help the other comprehend. In the process, I think he offered me a cup of chai (tea), but I’m not sure.
I glance back at my truck in the nick of time. Dobby is halfway out the window, ready to jump down and join the five dogs and the herd of sheep. Thank goodness I stop him in time and roll up the window. That could have been a disaster.
I realize the sheepherder can’t help me because he can’t understand me. I wave him goodbye, hop back in my truck and return to the ewe.
It takes about 15 minutes for another vehicle to come by on the highway. The vehicle also passes, then slows and turns back to help me out.
“I have an unusual situation,” I tell the two men in the car. “There’s a sheep stuck in a cattleguard and I’m unable to lift her out.” I ask if they know how to handle sheep and nearly jump for joy when one says he has some experience with them.
“I have worked with sheep some,” he says as we walk to the cattleguard. “They are just dumb,” he adds, shaking his head as he eyes the sheep.
It takes less than five minutes for the man to pull the sheep up and then across the grate. Initially the ewe doesn’t move, lying on her side, and I fear she’s injured. It took a couple minutes but she eventually gets up and wobbles off into the sagebrush. I am relieved and thank the two men for stopping. I tell them we all did our good deed for the day. We now have good sheep karma.