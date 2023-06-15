...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
ABOVE: The sagebrush lizard is common in parts of Wyoming, especially in the southwest. These reptiles move quickly, dashing into and out of cover. RIGHT: The author’s Australian shepherd, Dobby, is totally focused on a clump of sagebrush, hoping to roust out a sagebrush lizard.
The author's Australian shepherd, Dobby, is totally focused on a clump of sagebrush, hoping to roust out a sagebrush lizard.
The short-horned lizard, often called a horned toad, is a chubby reptile common in lower elevation areas of Wyoming. It blends in quite well with the ground, making them often hard to detect.
Dobby, my Australian shepherd, is obsessed. He pokes his nose into a large saltbush and stares with rapt focus; nothing distracts him. We are in the Great Basin region of southwest Wyoming. This area has critters we simply don’t see much around Laramie: lizards.
Sagebrush lizards are especially numerous. These cool reptiles are fast sprinters. They are especially fond of the mixed shrub habitat found on stabilized sand dunes in the area. Their scurrying leaves distinct tail-swish marks in the sand. They are hard to catch, though. They skitter from one shrub to the next in a flash and stay hidden amidst the spiny branches of the saltbush or dense leaves of big sagebrush.
Horned toads, also called short-horned lizards, are also present, although less abundant. These chubby guys have a different escape plan: camouflage. Rather than flee with speed, they attempt to blend in with the sand and soil. They’ll scurry to escape and then freeze, trying to become invisible.
The camouflage works quite well, and a horned toad can remain undetected until practically getting stepped on. When the toad rushes away, it often goes a short distance and then freezes again. Alas, this tactic makes it fairly easy to catch compared to the sagebrush lizard. I confess I often can’t resist picking one up, and looking it in the eye. Their response is a grumpy pout. I quickly put it back down, usually in a clump of sagebrush, and wish it a good day.
This stop-and-go mode of escape works to Dobby’s advantage. To my surprise he actually caught one. The taste must have been awful, since Dobby spat it out immediately. It scurried off unharmed, bathed in Dobby slobber.
Catching one lizard piqued Dobby’s focus. By his reasoning, if he caught one, he could get another.
His preoccupation and excitement with the lizards works great at keeping Dobby entertained. I focus on vegetation sampling work, which can be tedious when I have to measure ground cover and species presence. Dobby finds such work very boring and prefers tasks that move along quickly.
Once he discovered the lizards, though, they had his full attention. Rest assured the lizards are safe. The chance of Dobby actually catching one is slim to none, even though he did get that one horned toad. I’m sure that was just a fluke.
Whether it’s chasing uncatchable lizards or sniffing burrows for ground squirrels, Dobby is a wonderful field dog. As he approaches his fourth birthday, he is an entertaining companion. He travels well, and is always game for checking things out when the truck finally stops.
While hunting for lizards is up there on his “favorite thing to do” list, it is still below a couple other activities. While there is no snow to roll in now, that is top on his list. For now his favorite activity is running alongside me while I pedal my mountain bike, a treat we do every morning in the field. Swimming is also one of his pure joys. My last two Australian shepherds saw no reason to get wet unless it was a very hot day. Then they’d wade in, barely getting damp.
Dobby, by contrast, leaps into water with gusto. He comes out and runs zooming laps, expressing his pure elation, before jumping into the water again.
I held my breath a couple times this spring when he dipped into the swift moving Green and Black rivers. I stood on the bank, ready to dive in if he needed rescuing. Dobby’s no dummy, though. He realized quickly the water was too swift and cold; he quickly dog-paddled back to the bank.
Camping with Dobby enhances the experience. My setup is simple: a topper in the bed of my truck with a wooden bedframe taking up half the space; the other half is an open area. I have storage underneath the bed frame. It is low maintenance and super quick to set up and take down.
It has been wonderful the past few weeks, relaxing in the evenings with the tailgate down and rear window flipped up. I read a book or do a crossword puzzle while Dobby sprawls out, gazing across the prairie or taking a snooze. It has been blessedly mosquito-free, as I watch the sky turn pink and relish the silence. Likely such bug-free evenings are over as mosquito and fly season arrives, but Dobby and I will continue to search for those elusive lizards.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.