Dobby, my Australian shepherd, is obsessed. He pokes his nose into a large saltbush and stares with rapt focus; nothing distracts him. We are in the Great Basin region of southwest Wyoming. This area has critters we simply don’t see much around Laramie: lizards.

Sagebrush lizards are especially numerous. These cool reptiles are fast sprinters. They are especially fond of the mixed shrub habitat found on stabilized sand dunes in the area. Their scurrying leaves distinct tail-swish marks in the sand. They are hard to catch, though. They skitter from one shrub to the next in a flash and stay hidden amidst the spiny branches of the saltbush or dense leaves of big sagebrush.

