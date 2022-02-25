Top trumpeter to perform at UW tonight
Tom Hooten, principal trumpet for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall on the University of Wyoming campus.
Hooten is one of the world’s prominent classical trumpeters and began his career more than 20 years ago with U.S. Marine Band, where he was often the featured soloist.
He’ll be joined by Rebecca Wilt, an internationally recognized pianist.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors and $6 for students and are available by calling 307-766-6666 or visiting uwyo.edu/finarts.
Trio to give Carnegie Hall preview Sunday
The Helios Trio will perform a free sendoff concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing arts at the University of Wyoming.
The trip will perform March 1 at the famous Carnegie Hall in New York City, and will give local residents a preview of that concert.
All are invited to attend.
UW faculty series continues with piano recital
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series continues with Theresa Bogard on piano presenting “Americanisms, Reflections on our Musical Heritage” at 3 p.m. March 6 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts on the UW campus.
The recital is free to attend and all are welcome.
Featured works include “Juba” by R. Nathaniel Dett, “Valley of The Bones” by Margaret Bonds, “Troubled Water” and “Four Piano Blues” by Aaron Copland, “Pastoral” and “Concert Etude No. 6” by Nikolai Kapustin, “Embraceable You” and “I’ve Got Rhythm” by George Gershwin, “Excursions” by Samuel Barber and “Graceful Ghost” and “Serpent’s Kiss” by William Bolcom.
One For All headlines UW Jazz Festival
The cooperative jazz sextet One For All is the headline performer for the upcoming University of Wyoming Jazz Festival in Laramie.
The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 7 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert Hall. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors and 46 for students. Call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts to buy tickets.
The concert also will feature the Wyoming All-State Jazz Band with Peter Sommer on tenor saxophone.
The UW Jazz Festival combines great music with outstanding and positive jazz education to encourage the next generation of jazz musicians. The festival offers middle and high school jazz ensembles non-competitive performance opportunities, an outstanding lineup of guest artists and clinicians, and concerts.
Internationally known pianist to have UW residency
The University of Wyoming Department of Music will host English pianist Andrew Harley in residence March 7-10 in Laramie.
Public events include a vocal collaboration master class from 4:15-5:30 p.m. March 9 and a recital at 7:30 p.m. March 10. Both events are free to attend and will be held in the concert hall at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Harley is internationally recognized for his performing and teaching. He specializes in instrumental chamber music and song literature.