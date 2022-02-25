Relative Theatrics of Laramie will present the world premiere of “BONE RECORDS” by Heather Beasley from March 9-12 as a part of the organization’s ninth season at the Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Gryphon Theatre.
This poignant and historical memory play examines the past to put the present in better perspective.
The production is directed by William Bowling and features Ryan Archibald, Sean Coyle, Isa Jackowich, Richard Morell, Peter Parolin and Anna Victor.
Relative Theatrics and Beasley have been collaboratively workshopping the piece since the Laramie Public Art Coalition Skatepark Stage Project in 2019. The result is a tender, human dialogue between young adults navigating a hazardous, intriguing and constantly shifting environment.
The Boulder, Colorado-based playwright seamlessly travels through time in this romantic Russian censorship comedy, enthralling viewers as the constellation of the characters' relationships evolve and grow more complicated over time.
A synopsis
In Communist Leningrad, three childhood friends form an unlikely alliance to bootleg American records. As Soviet leadership transitions from Stalin to Khrushchev, new hopes arise that cultural censorship may end at last.
But can these three outsmart the secret police, outrun the Russian mafia, and keep from betraying each other until the transformation comes?
“BONE RECORDS” is a tale of smuggled music, stolen moment, and underground rock and roll during the Cold War. It illustrates that hunger for fantastic music, poetry and art is something all can recognize and share now as we live under various public health restrictions.
As part of its Community Organization Partnership Program, Relative Theatrics is partnering with Hospice of Laramie. The program, which pairs an influential local nonprofit with a Relative Theatrics production, aims to inspire education and advocacy for the mission of the partnered agency.
Hospice of Laramie Spiritual Counselor Lou Farley said that “the main themes explored in ‘BONE RECORDS’ and the compassionate mission of Hospice of Laramie dovetail beautifully.”
A chat-back with actors, design team and a Hospice of Laramie representative will follow the performances March 10 and 11.
If you go
What: Premier of “BONE RECORDS” by Relative Theatrics
Where: Gryphon Theatre at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St., Laramie
When: March 9-12, doors open at 7 p.m. with performances beginning at 7:30
Tickets: General admission $16, students and seniors $14. Half-season tickets also are available for $35. Season ticket holders will have the option to stream the production on demand. Buy tickets online at RelativeTheatrics.eventbrite.com
‘BONE RECORDS’
CAST
Tasya Oleshin: Isa Jackowich
Moriz Sokolov: Sean Coyle
Anton Egorikhin: Ryan Archibald
Interrogator Morozov: Richard Morell
Svetla Kabakova: Anna Victor
Vladimir Babushkin: Peter Parolin
PRODUCTION TEAM
Playwright: Heather Beasley
Director: William Bowling
Stage manager: Emilygrace Piel
Intimacy director: Anne Mason
Set design: Don Turner
Properties design: Caleb Phillips
Costume design: Amanda Pittman
Lighting design: Sean Coyle
Sound design: John Wilhelm
Camera operator and editing: Ali Grossman