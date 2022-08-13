...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
1 of 2
Thomas Faber of Laramie with his $1,000 award from Albany County Democrats for winning the 2022 Be the Change Scholarship, which he’ll use while studying at the University of Wyoming.
Welcome to the first of many Life Hacks columns, the Boomerang’s twice-monthly community bulletin board-style roundup of local events, happenings and achievements.
As you saw with last week’s first Weekend edition, our new bulked-up Saturday print editions features a Laramie Life section the second and fourth weekends of the month, with Business the first and third.
If you haven’t read it already, today’s cover story — and informative sidebars — on the local impacts of suicide is don’t-miss community journalism.
Faber receives Be the Change Scholarship
Laramie High School Class of 2022 graduate Thomas Faber has been awarded a $1,000 Be the Change Scholarship from Albany County Democrats, which he’ll use when he attends the University of Wyoming to pursue a double major in international studies and history.
Through his studies, Faber hopes to advocate for effective and informed foreign policy, according to a press release announcing the scholarship.
“Thomas is a young person who earns the respect of faculty and peers through his tireless work ethic and ability to onnet to classroom material and real-world applications,” wrote LHS counselor Bryon Lee in a letter of support.
All students are encouraged to apply regardless of party affiliation.
Raffle benefits abandoned, abused animals
Laramie Home on the Range recently held the drawing for the group’s Summer Fun Raffle, raising nearly $2,400, the nonprofit reports.
“This will help pay rent and feed for a month!” said Home on the Range President Pam Brekken in an email to the Boomerang.
The local animal sanctuary is dedicated to feeding, caring for and provided a forever home for 23 abandoned, neglected and abused animals.
Winners of the raffle are: Madoka Grenvik, Matt Gray, Bill Anderson, Joseph Hussand and Tom Larson.
A University of Wyoming graduate students was among the inaugural group to attend the Western Governors’ Leadership Institute in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, last month.
Christie Wildcat, who is Northern Arapahoe on her maternal side, is in her second year of graduate school studying anthropology and political science, according to a Western Governors’ Foundation press release.
She was one of 21 state delegates chosen for the first class of the institute.
The initiative included a leadership development forum with a host of current and former governors from around the region.
Wildcat also attended the WGA’s annual meeting.
Life Hacks is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings inthe Albany County community. Send your LifeHacks items to editor@laramieboomerang.com.