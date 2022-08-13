Thomas Faber

Thomas Faber of Laramie with his $1,000 award from Albany County Democrats for winning the 2022 Be the Change Scholarship, which he’ll use while studying at the University of Wyoming.

 Courtesy Photo/Albany County Democrats

Welcome to the first of many Life Hacks columns, the Boomerang’s twice-monthly community bulletin board-style roundup of local events, happenings and achievements.

As you saw with last week’s first Weekend edition, our new bulked-up Saturday print editions features a Laramie Life section the second and fourth weekends of the month, with Business the first and third.

Life Hacks is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County community. Send your Life Hacks items to editor@laramieboomerang.com.

