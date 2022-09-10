New digs

The Laramie Area Visitor Center recently celebrated a grand re-opening after making improvements, including this mural on the outside of its building at 800 S. 3rd St.

 Courtesy Photo/Visit Laramie

Visit Laramie is welcoming the public to see its new look after a revamp inside and out of its building at 800 S. 3rd St.

The Laramie Area Visitor Center was remodeled to make the space more accommodating for visitors with more visible signage.

Life Hacks is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County community and Wyoming. Send your Life Hacks items to editor@laramieboomerang.com.

