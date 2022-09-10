Visit Laramie is welcoming the public to see its new look after a revamp inside and out of its building at 800 S. 3rd St.
The Laramie Area Visitor Center was remodeled to make the space more accommodating for visitors with more visible signage.
“We are very excited about the new visitor experience here at the visitor center,” said Visit Laramie Executive Director Scott Larson. “The new location has already led to a 67% increase in foot traffic.”
The facility features an ADA-compliant entrance, bathroom and visitor space to accommodate all types of visitors. The new lobby has space for museum displays, marketing videos and a gift shop.
Outside, a new mural on the north side of the building features images that represent Wyoming and Albany County.
An art wall inside will be available to local artists to bid on to be featured.
The Laramie Area Visitor Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is hosting a series of weekly weaving and fiber creation workshops featuring artist Anne Samat.
In the first couple of sessions, participants worked collectively on a new weaving designed by Samat. The work has been left with the museum and will be finished by the community.
To accomplish this, the museum is holding open loom hours the rest of the month. All are invited to drop by the museum’s education studio at 2111 Willett Drive to contribute to the community weaving. UW teaching artists also well be on hand to facilitate the work.
Upcoming open loom hours are:
For more information, contact UWAM Education and Programs Coordinator Will Bowling at wbowling@uwyo.edu or 307-766-3496.
For more than five years, Laramie Foster Closet and Cody’s Closet has served local children in need, including 533 Albany County School District 1 students helped during the 2021-22 school year.
One of the group’s main fundraisers is Fall Fest, which raises money for the organization to provide shoes, socks, underwear, hygiene items and other necessities.
This year’s event is from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Albany County Fairgrounds, with a goal to raise $10,000.
Along with the festival’s fun activities like cornhole, baking and cooking contests, costume contest, games, crafts and food, Foster Closet and Cody’s Closet are accepting business sponsorships.
For more information, call 561-729-2945 or email laramiefostercloset@gmail.com.
Life Hacks is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County community and Wyoming. Send your Life Hacks items to editor@laramieboomerang.com.
