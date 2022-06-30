For local chef Kerri Smith, unexpected moments of televised culinary fame were just beginning when Guy Fieri left town after featuring a lineup of Laramie restaurants on his hit Food Network series “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”
Little did she know that soon after filming the show she would hop on a plane to California and spend the day charging through a grocery store competing against other pizza professionals to create dishes with surprise ingredients ranging from beef jerky to potato chips.
Smith co-owns Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery, which was one of six Laramie restaurants featured on Fieri’s show over the past few months. Smith and her husband, Ethan, have led the Alibi’s evolution over the years from being a dive bar and package liquor store to a tasteful restaurant known for its wood-fired pizza and baked goods.
Smith was one of a trio of contestants to compete on another of Fieri’s shows, “Guy’s Grocery Games.” She appeared on Wednesday’s premier of an episode titled “Pizza Masters.” The chefs cook their way through a game-show format in a test of creativity and culinary chops for a panel of judges.
Smith was cooking against a pair of powerhouse pizza paisanos in Roberto Caporuscio, chef/owner of Keste in New York City; and Luigi Agostini, who owns multiple Pizzeria Luigi restaurants in Southern California.
During the episode, Smith said she was a little star-struck cooking alongside two of the nation’s top pizza chefs.
“I’m competing against two rock stars in the industry,” she said. “It feels good that Guy feels that we’re all on the same level.”
In the end, she finished third, but the competition was close. Caporuscio won with 85 points, followed by Agostini with 81 and Smith at 79.
Being on the show was chaotic and filled with surprises that added challenges beyond simply making a good pizza, Smith said. She watched episodes of the show to prepare and had a strategy in mind, only to completely abandon it when she realized the set layout was completely different from what she’d imagined.
“You’re basically thrown to the wolves,” Smith said.
The chef relied on her instincts to create dishes that reflected the Alibi’s favorites, but with a special twist. She said the best part of the experience was getting to meet her competition.
Let the games begin
In the first game, the chefs were allowed to bring two ingredients of their own, but were given a random monkey-wrench. For Smith, that meant she brought her signature sourdough crust and 14-hour smoked brisket to make her signature Cowboy Beef Brisket pie.
The twist for her was she had to include the random ingredient: beef jerkey. Another had to use pizza-flavored potato chips and the other ranch dressing.
“I’ve had this pizza, and it’s the real deal,” Fieri told the judges before tasting Smith’s creation.
With a white sauce base, the judges also had high praise.
“It’s like you’re eating the best brisket sandwich you ever had on a fresh baked roll. It’s delicious,” said judge Michael Voltaggio, adding that the only thing missing was that “I could’ve used another slice.”
Although she trailed after the first game, Fieri threw a curveball and said all three would move on to the final game. Thee rules say someone should be eliminated.
“How about we don’t send anybody home?” Fieri said. “It’s my show and you’re my friends.”
In the second game, the cooks were at the mercy of a pair of randomizer wheels. One spin determined they’d have to make a pizza with seven ingredients and the other that it be a meat lover’s pie.
Right in Smith’s wheelhouse.
She made a variation on another Alibi favorite, Pork Love, which had the judges raving.
“I love this pizza,” said Voltaggio. “You’re sort of combining the art of bread making with the art of pizza making, and you’re doing it your own way.”
No. 1 in the Gem City
While Smith faced formidable competition, her Laramie customers say her pizza is proof of Smith’s own culinary skillset. They helped Smith celebrate with a watch party at the Alibi on Wednesday.
“Kerri definitely deserves a lot of support — there’s a reason (Fieri) invited her back,” said Kammi Halfman, one of many Alibi customers who showed up at the restaurant to watch the premier. “The food’s really good.”
Although she didn’t win, Smith had a big smile as she walked off the set.
“This was an incredible experience,” she said. “I’m part of the Triple D family, and now I’m part of the Triple G family.”