Historic site

The Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie will host a Western show Aug. 20 as a continuation of its 150th anniversary celebration.

 Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang

Wyoming’s unique place in Western history will be presented with songs and a spread at the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historical State Historic Site next week.

“The Legacy of Wyoming” is a presentation by Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo, musicians and singers Bill Boycott and Joanne Orr. The folk duo present cowboy and folk music representing the Rocky Mountain West using a variety of instruments, songs, stories and what they describe as “world class yodeling.”

