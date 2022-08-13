...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
The Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie will host a Western show Aug. 20 as a continuation of its 150th anniversary celebration.
Wyoming’s unique place in Western history will be presented with songs and a spread at the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historical State Historic Site next week.
“The Legacy of Wyoming” is a presentation by Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo, musicians and singers Bill Boycott and Joanne Orr. The folk duo present cowboy and folk music representing the Rocky Mountain West using a variety of instruments, songs, stories and what they describe as “world class yodeling.”
The Aug. 20 event is being hosted as part of the Territorial Prison’s 150th anniversary celebration, said Lynette Nelson, visitor services supervisor for the site.
The experience begins with a meal served outside by the Albany County Cattlewomen from 5-7 p.m. After dinner, Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo will present the hour-long “The Legacy of Wyoming” in the Horsebarn Theater on the prison grounds.
Participants will have an opportunity to tour and learn about the history of the “ranchland,” a movie-style Old West town replica on the park’s grounds. They also will be able to tour the prison and grounds.
Cowboy Joe, the University of Wyoming mascot, will also be at the event.
“We are very excited to bring Buffalo Bill Boycott,” Nelson said. “He is a well-known artist. This is a way to celebrate the progress we have made in Wyoming.”