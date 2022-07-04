Red, white and blue covered T-shirts and protruded from the pigtails of patriots milling through Washington Park on Monday for America’s largest birthday party (or at least Laramie's).
Thousands of residents and visitors gathered at the park for Freedom Has a Birthday, a longtime community event celebrating independence and the traditions that come with it.
As vendors began setting up their booths and kids lined up to do a host of games and activities, the event opened with a performance by the Laramie Municipal Band.
Sitting within the patriotically decorated Washington Park band shell, the group played a collection of with American classics like “Yankee Doodle” and “On Top of Old Smokey.”
Director Robert Belser made it a point to honor members of the armed forces by inviting them and their families to stand and be recognized with applause while the band played “Armed Forces Salute.”
The concert brought an audience of all ages who relaxed on benches and on the grass. Even a yellow butterfly flitted across the stage during the performance. As the concert went on, anticipation grew for the day of festivities that were just beginning.
“We love the watermelon, ice cream, games (and) sword fights,” said Bruce Roberston, who said he’s attended the event “45 or 50” times.
Robertson was among a crowd of families waiting in line for free ice cream provided by Meadow Gold Dairy, Safeway and the Masonic Temple.
Families enjoyed the live music, food and ambiance of a summer day in the park.
“It's fun to see everyone,” Bailey Coster said. “It's cool to see what they have to offer within a small community.”
As they milled through the booths and games set up across the park, parents and kids gladly shared their thoughts on the meaning of freedom, though for some it took a moment to put their thoughts into words.
One answer that was common was the importance of open space and the ability to exist within it.
“Freedom means getting out more,” said 6-year-old Addi Carlisle.
Summer Tyser,7, had a similar view, saying, “Free (is) in a wide place, (where you) get to go wherever you want.”
This emotion was strong for Quirong Wang, who had recently returned from a trip to China where many COVID-19 restrictions are in place.
“Here you can pretty much do whatever you want,” Wang said.
Many also focused on freedom of expression and action, though they expressed this in different ways.
Twin sisters Sarah Duckstein and Amy Walsh worked together to come up with a definition. They settled on freedom is the ability to express or do what you believe or want.”
Friends Abigail McCasey, 11, Elly Stetler, 12 and Hannah Stevens, 11, also crowdsourced their answer.
“You’re your own self and body,” they agreed. “No one can tell you otherwise — unless it's your parents.”
In addition to the day’s festivities, community groups were in the park to spread their messages, whether they were political, religious or otherwise.
Laramie Police Department set up a fleet of carts kids could drive through a “Safety City” and learn basic traffic laws.
“There’s been a few fender-benders, but we let them off with a warning today,” said Officer Clara Shaw.
A group of firefighters also set up at the edge of the park, ready to show fire engines and tools to anyone interested in classic Fourth of July fashion.
“It’s a good way to act and serve the community,” said firefighter Dan Ahrenholtz.