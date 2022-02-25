Historic female achievements in astronomy will be front and center in celebration of Women’s History Month at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium during March.
“This March, we’re recognizing Women’s History Month with a selection of programs celebrating female achievement in astronomy,” says Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator.
Gilbraith says the first show in March, titled “Astronomical Women,” will look at the achievements of female astronomers from antiquity to today. To close out the month, “Liquid Sky: Women Who Rock” will feature an all-female lineup of rock, pop, indie and alternative music.
To get tickets or receive more information about programs, email planetarium@uwyo.edu or leave a voicemail and a call-back phone number at (307) 766-6506. Tickets are $5 for the public and $3 for students, senior citizens, veterans, first responders and those under 18. Seating is free for children under 5.
Reservations or pre-purchase is not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Tickets can be purchased online with a credit card, reserved by email or voicemail, or purchased at the start of the show. Cash or check is accepted at the door. The planetarium, which seats 58, is in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis outside of designated ADA/wheelchair seating.
To pay for tickets with a credit card, go to https://www.uwyo.edu/uwplanetarium/ticket.aspx. For a group larger than six, email the planetarium for a private show at https://uwyo.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bKuqIynOn7gFK2F. Tickets for private shows are the same as the public programs.
A film and special live talk for audiences will be featured each week. All programs are approximately an hour in length. As time allows, a portion of the show also may focus on a live sky tour or supporting information related to the film’s topic.
The March schedule is:
— Friday, March 4, 7 p.m.: “Astronomical Women.” This program will discuss the history and discoveries of renowned female astronomers, scientists and engineers, including Hypatia, Annie Cannon and Vera Rubin.
— Saturday, March 5, 2 p.m.: “Two Small Pieces of Glass,” a full-dome movie. Viewers will learn the history of the telescope, from Galileo’s modifications to a child’s spyglass — using two small pieces of glass — to the launch of the NASA/European Space Agency Hubble Space Telescope and the future of astronomy.
— Saturday, March 5, 7 p.m.: “Liquid Sky: EDM,” a music-based light show. The program will feature music from artists such as Avicii, Kygo, The Chainsmokers and R3HAB in 5.1 surround sound. The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns and movement with the use of cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.
— Tuesday, March 8, 7 p.m.: “Wyoming Skies.” The program provides an exploration of the stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and other celestial phenomena visible from Wyoming for the season.
— Friday, March 11, 7 p.m.: “Asteroids, Meteors and Comets.” This program will examine how these types of objects have major impacts on the world around us.
— Saturday, March 12, 2 p.m.: “Dawn of the Space Age,” a full-dome movie. This film presents a historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space.
— March 13-20: closed for spring break.
— Tuesday, March 22, 7 p.m.: “Wyoming Skies.” The program provides an exploration of the stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and other celestial phenomena visible from Wyoming for the season.
— Friday, March 25, 7 p.m.: “Yellowstone to Enceladus.” This program will discuss Yellowstone National Park’s displays of volcanic power and a similar power that lies beneath the surface of Enceladus, an icy moon of Saturn.
— Saturday, March 26, 2 p.m.: “The Sun, Our Living Star,” a full-dome movie. Viewers will discover the secrets of the sun and experience never-before-seen images of its violent surface in immersive full-dome format.
— Saturday, March 26, 7 p.m.: “Liquid Sky: Women Who Rock,” a music-based light show. The program will feature music from artists such as Cyndi Lauper, The Cranberries, Florence and the Machine, Mitski and Japanese Breakfast in 5.1 surround sound. The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.
For more detailed descriptions of these programs, visit uwyo.edu/physics/planetarium/schedule.html.